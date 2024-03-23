Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman currently in jail for extortion, has issued a threat to expose Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“After Kejriwal was handed a six-day custody till March 28 in the Delhi liquor scam, Chandrasekhar stated, “Truth has prevailed. I welcome him to Tihar jail.”

Chandrasekhar added, “I will reveal the truth about him. I am willing to become an approver against Kejriwal and his team. I am determined to ensure that he faces consequences for his actions.”

Earlier on Friday, the conman penned a letter in which he remarked that the “three brothers will now run the Tihar club,” taking a jab at Kejriwal and his former ministers.

Back in February, Chandrasekhar had claimed that he had been facing pressure tactics, including offers of tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, over the past three days to retract his complaints and statements against Kejriwal.

In his three-page statement, Chandrasekhar asserted, “I will stand against you in Delhi, right in your own constituency, as an Independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections.”

“Kejriwal ji, I will demonstrate to you how the people of your constituency and Delhi truly feel about your so-called ‘maha thug’,” he wrote.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested by Enforcement Directorate

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate after his house was searched and he was questioned Thursday evening. Reportedly, the ED was forced to arrest him as he was not cooperating with the investigation and refused to go to the ED office for questioning. The Delhi CM was insisting that ED question him in his residence only, after which he was arrested.

A team of the Enforcement Directorate reached his residence this evening, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant interim protection from arrest by ED. The ED officials reached the official residence of Arvind Kejriwal this evening reportedly with a search warrant.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused interim protection from coercive action to Kejriwal and said at this stage the court is not inclined to grant interim relief. The court was hearing a plea by Kejriwal seeking protection from coercive action against him in connection with the excise policy case. During the hearing, Kejriwal’s lawyers stated that they have apprehension that the ED will arrest him and that he is ready to appear if he is given protection.