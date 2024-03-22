Friday, March 22, 2024
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court, likely to seek recourse through a lower court

This move by the Aam Aadmi Party chief comes shortly after Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who was arrested last week in the same case, had her petition rejected by the apex court. Interestingly, the same bench that handled Ms Kavitha's case was assigned to consider Arvind Kejriwal's plea.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal SC
Arvind Kejriwal (R) withdraws petition against arrest from SC
5

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had ignored nine summonses by the Enforcement Directorate before his dramatic arrest late yesterday in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam, has reportedly withdrawn his petition from the Supreme Court against his arrest.

Reports suggest that Mr Kejriwal will seek recourse through a lower court, following the proper protocol.

This move by the Aam Aadmi Party chief comes shortly after Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha, who was arrested last week in the same case, had her petition rejected by the apex court. Interestingly, the same bench that handled Ms Kavitha’s case was assigned to consider Arvind Kejriwal’s plea.

Ms. Kavitha was advised to seek relief, including bail, from the trial court. The bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice MM Sundresh, and Justice Bela Trivedi declined to entertain the petition, stating that individuals, regardless of their influence such as being a senior political figure or Chief Minister, cannot directly approach the Supreme Court without going through the lower courts.

On the other hand, sources within Mr Kejriwal’s legal team as cited by reports have asserted that no legal impediment prevents the AAP leader – whose arrest just weeks before a general election has triggered widespread protests – from continuing as the Delhi Chief Minister. These sources pointed out that Mr Kejriwal has not been convicted, only accused.

The protests against Mr Kejriwal’s arrest have seen vocal support from nearly all opposition parties, particularly those in the INDIA bloc, of which the AAP is a part. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is reportedly scheduled to meet with Mr Kejriwal’s family later today.

The AAP has alleged that the Chief Minister’s family is effectively under house arrest.

