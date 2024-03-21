Thursday, March 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsRahul Gandhi's divisive politics on caste attracts opposition within the party, Congress leader Anand...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi’s divisive politics on caste attracts opposition within the party, Congress leader Anand Sharma says it disrespects Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy

Anand Sharma said that though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics, adding that caste census issue is disrespect for Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's legacy

OpIndia Staff
4

As Rahul Gandhi continues to use caste divisions and religious hatred as his main strategy for Lok Sabha elections, finally a senior Congress leader has objected to it. Anand Sharma, senior party leader and a member of the Congress Working Committee, has written a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, objecting to the national caste census promised by Rahul Gandhi.

Anand Sharma noted that the National Caste Census has emerged as an important issue in the electoral debate and has been endorsed by INDI Alliance led by Congress. “However, the Congress policy on social justice is based on a mature and informed understanding of the complexities of Indian society,” he wrote.

Anand Sharma said that though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics. He said, “That is detrimental to democracy in a society with a rich diversity of region, religion, caste and ethnicity.” He added that as a national party, Congress has believed in inclusive approach, which is non-discriminatory in formulating policies for equity and social justice for the poor and the under-privileged.

Sharma wrote that the caste census issue is disrespect for Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy, saying that a departure from the historic position of the party on caste divisions is a matter of concern for Congress workers across the country. He recalled how both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had opposed caste-based divisions, adding the caste census issue goes against that position.

He wrote, “It is pertinent to recall Smt. Indira Gandhi’s clarion call of 1980 : “Na jaat par na paat par, Mohar lagegi Haath par”. After the Mandal riots of 1990, Sh. Rajiv Gandhi, as a Leader of Opposition, in his historic speech in Lok Sabha on 6th September 1990 said : ‘We have problems if caste is defined to enshrine caste ism in our country…We have problems if casteism is going to be made a factor for parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies. The Congress cannot stand by and watch this nation being divided.”

Anand Sharma argued that implementation of caste census “will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji.”

He also stated that the last nationwide caste census was done in 1931 by the British government, and after independence, a conscious policy decision was made by the Government not to canvas caste related questions in the census, except for SCs and STs. “All Census Commissioners, after independence, have recorded their reasons and disapproval of a National Caste Census citing overlap, duplication, data lacking in accuracy and doubtful authenticity,” Sharma writes.

The Congress leader also argued that the caste census will not bring the benefits as claimed by the party. He wrote, “In my considered view, a Caste Census can not be a panacea nor a solution for unemployment and prevailing inequalities. A fundamental departure from time honoured policy on this critical and sensitive subject has major long-term national implications.”

Anand Sharma further wrote that “the Congress should strive to reclaim its role as builder of national consensus and build a harmonious society. The articulation of Party position should be balanced and eschew the radical posturing of regional and caste based organisations.”

He added that he felt duty-bound to place on record his views and share the concerns with the CWC and senior colleagues in the Party, giving the reason of writing the letter.

It is notable that Rahul Gandhi has been promising to hold a nationwide caste census in his speeches for some time. He has also promised to remove the 50% cap on reservations, if Congress-led alliance comes to power.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

‘Swiggy ad’ mocking Zomato shared by online trolls, Swiggy issues clarification: Here’s what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot refuses to sign controversial temple tax bill, asks ‘why only Hindu temples?’

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: TMC goon and his family brutally assaulted pregnant lady in Belgharia killing the foetus, no arrest almost two months after the incident

OpIndia Staff -

Sajid’s family has 11 shops, all shut down before the murders, residents suspect conspiracy: Locals share shocking details in Badaun double murder case

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna apologises in SC for misleading ads, says 1955 Drug and Magic Remedies Act needs changing to consider latest research in Ayurveda

ANI -

‘It will lead to chaos’: Supreme Court refuses to stay appointment of Election Commissioners

OpIndia Staff -

MP girl stages her own kidnapping to extort Rs 30 lakh ransom from father, wanted to flee abroad with friend

OpIndia Staff -

Propaganda, narrative & falsehoods packed in fancy words: How left-liberals over-intellectualise to project holier than thou approach against Hindu sentiments

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

How to ask for votes when we could do nothing: Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh refuses to contest Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -

Lost father in Naxalite attack at age 4, lost mother later, shortly after she was forcibly converted: Umesh Chandra Ajmeera, ABVP’s Presidential candidate for...

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com