As Rahul Gandhi continues to use caste divisions and religious hatred as his main strategy for Lok Sabha elections, finally a senior Congress leader has objected to it. Anand Sharma, senior party leader and a member of the Congress Working Committee, has written a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, objecting to the national caste census promised by Rahul Gandhi.

Anand Sharma noted that the National Caste Census has emerged as an important issue in the electoral debate and has been endorsed by INDI Alliance led by Congress. “However, the Congress policy on social justice is based on a mature and informed understanding of the complexities of Indian society,” he wrote.

Anand Sharma said that though caste is a reality of Indian society, Congress has never engaged in nor endorsed identity politics. He said, “That is detrimental to democracy in a society with a rich diversity of region, religion, caste and ethnicity.” He added that as a national party, Congress has believed in inclusive approach, which is non-discriminatory in formulating policies for equity and social justice for the poor and the under-privileged.

Sharma wrote that the caste census issue is disrespect for Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi’s legacy, saying that a departure from the historic position of the party on caste divisions is a matter of concern for Congress workers across the country. He recalled how both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had opposed caste-based divisions, adding the caste census issue goes against that position.

IANS Exclusive: Congress leader Anand Sharma's big attack on Rahul Gandhi, says ''the caste census issue is disrespect for Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi's legacy''. pic.twitter.com/MSE4PqNilh — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2024

He wrote, “It is pertinent to recall Smt. Indira Gandhi’s clarion call of 1980 : “Na jaat par na paat par, Mohar lagegi Haath par”. After the Mandal riots of 1990, Sh. Rajiv Gandhi, as a Leader of Opposition, in his historic speech in Lok Sabha on 6th September 1990 said : ‘We have problems if caste is defined to enshrine caste ism in our country…We have problems if casteism is going to be made a factor for parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies. The Congress cannot stand by and watch this nation being divided.”

Anand Sharma argued that implementation of caste census “will be misconstrued as disrespecting the legacy of Indira ji and Rajiv ji.”

He also stated that the last nationwide caste census was done in 1931 by the British government, and after independence, a conscious policy decision was made by the Government not to canvas caste related questions in the census, except for SCs and STs. “All Census Commissioners, after independence, have recorded their reasons and disapproval of a National Caste Census citing overlap, duplication, data lacking in accuracy and doubtful authenticity,” Sharma writes.

The Congress leader also argued that the caste census will not bring the benefits as claimed by the party. He wrote, “In my considered view, a Caste Census can not be a panacea nor a solution for unemployment and prevailing inequalities. A fundamental departure from time honoured policy on this critical and sensitive subject has major long-term national implications.”

Anand Sharma further wrote that “the Congress should strive to reclaim its role as builder of national consensus and build a harmonious society. The articulation of Party position should be balanced and eschew the radical posturing of regional and caste based organisations.”

He added that he felt duty-bound to place on record his views and share the concerns with the CWC and senior colleagues in the Party, giving the reason of writing the letter.

It is notable that Rahul Gandhi has been promising to hold a nationwide caste census in his speeches for some time. He has also promised to remove the 50% cap on reservations, if Congress-led alliance comes to power.