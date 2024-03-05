Tuesday, March 5, 2024
HomeNews Reports'My body my choice': France makes abortion a constitutional right, parliament votes overwhelmingly in...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘My body my choice’: France makes abortion a constitutional right, parliament votes overwhelmingly in favour

The last stage of the parliamentary procedure was the voting on Monday, which took place at the Palace of Versailles, southwest of Paris, during a special assembly of legislators.

ANI
France passes law to make abortion a constitutional right
Eiffel Tower lit up in France with slogan "My body my choice', image via X
11

 France became the first nation in the world to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution on Monday, according to CNN.

The proposal was approved by lawmakers in both chambers of the French Parliament, with a vote of 780 to 72 in favour, meeting the necessary three-fifths majority to change the French constitution.

Notably, after the US Supreme Court in 2022 reversed the Roe v. Wade ruling that recognised women’s constitutional right to abortion, a campaign was started in France to explicitly protect the right in its basic law.

The last stage of the parliamentary procedure was the voting on Monday, which took place at the Palace of Versailles, southwest of Paris, during a special assembly of legislators.

The legislation was overwhelmingly passed earlier this year by the French National Assembly and Senate.

According to the amendment, abortion is a “guaranteed freedom” in France.

Legislators and certain groups had pushed for tougher wording that would clearly designate abortion as a “right.”

Hailed by lawmakers as a historic step, the measure demonstrated France’s unwavering support for reproductive rights at a time when abortion rights are under attack in the US and in regions of Europe like Hungary where far-right parties are gaining ground, according to CNN.

“My body, my choice” was illuminated on the Eiffel Tower after the results of the vote.

Before the vote, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal stated that MPs owed women who had previously been compelled to undergo illegal abortions a “moral debt.”

“Above all, we’re sending a message to all women: your body belongs to you,” Attal said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the government would hold a formal ceremony celebrating the amendment’s passage on Friday, International Women’s Rights Day, CNN reported.

France first legalized abortion in 1975, after a campaign led by then-Health Minister Simone Veil, an Auschwitz survivor who became one of the country’s most famous feminist icons.

According to CNN, while abortion is a highly divisive issue in US politics that often falls along party lines, in France it is widely supported. Many of the lawmakers who voted against the amendment did so not because they opposed abortion, but because they felt the measure was unnecessary, given the wide support for reproductive rights.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfrance abortion
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Mumbai train blast: Death row convict Siddiqui seeks details of officers who investigated his case, Delhi HC turns down petition

ANI -

Govt launches new portal ‘Chaksu’ to allow citizens to report suspected fraudulent communications

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad and 2 others arrested after forensics confirmed ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised in Vidhana Soudha; Zubair had denied claims

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC rejects Mahua Moitra’s plea to restrain BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai from posting alleged defamatory content

Shraddha Pandey -

Main Bhi Chowkidar to Modi Ka Parivar: How the anti-Modi brigade’s personal attacks have contributed significantly to the Modi phenomenon

Shraddha Pandey -

No lawful right to continue occupying land: Supreme Court directs Aam Aadmi Party to vacate encroached land meant for Delhi judiciary, sets 15th June...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Prabhu Ram is not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Astha of Bharat’: Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia resigns over insult to...

OpIndia Staff -

Develop Telangana like Gujarat: Congress’ Telangana CM Revanth Reddy praises BJP’s Gujarat development model, says PM Modi is like an elder brother

OpIndia Staff -

‘I was diagnosed on the day of Aditya L1 launch’: ISRO chief S Somnath shares experience of struggling with cancer

OpIndia Staff -

Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect possibly linked to ISIS Ballari module as similarities in modus operandi surface: Reports suggest citing official sources

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com