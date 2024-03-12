Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Ghar Wapsi in Uttar Pradesh: Dr Sajid adopts Hinduism, becomes Satbir Singh Rana ahead of Ramzan 2024

Sajid stated that he had liked Sanatana Dharma since childhood, but owing to family obligations and other responsibilities, he could never muster the courage to revert back to Hinduism.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Dr Sajid performs Ghar Wapsi ahead of Ramadan 2024, gets a new name Satbir Singh Rana, details
Dr Sajid converts to Hinduism (Image Source: Dainik Jagran)
On March 11, ahead of the Ramzan festival, Doctor Sajid of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh abandoned Islam and converted his religion to Sanatana Dharma. He is now known by the name of Satbir Singh Rana. Sajid resides in Nakur Kotwali, Saharanpur, and got married to Anita, a Hindu woman, four years ago.

As per the reports, it is believed that his wife encouraged him to adopt Sanatana Dharma. Sajid stated that he had liked Sanatana Dharma since childhood, but owing to family obligations and other responsibilities, he could never muster the courage to revert back to Hinduism. However, he is now satisfied with his new identity as Satbir Singh Rana.

According to the information, Sajid, his wife, and his child followed the Sanatana traditions on Monday at Hari Mandir at Housing Development, Saharanpur. He also did Havan-Yagya with his family after which he was given the Hindu identity in the name of Satveer Singh Rana.

Dr Sajid Ahmed (36) is a BUMS doctor by profession. He is an inhabitant of Dhalapada village in Nakur and practices his profession within the town. Sajid stated that he had performed a love marriage with Anita Rana, an Aligarh local, following which members of the Muslim society began criticising him that he had become a Hindu. His relatives also ousted him from the property. Following this, his wife Anita said that if people do not want you to live in Islam, why not follow the Sanatana tradition?

In fact, during his wedding with Anita, both of them had discussed practising their religions. However, their marriage was conducted following Hindu norms four years ago. Given this, Sajid faced severe criticism from his family and relatives. Sajid had already remarked that he loved Hinduism and would never advise Anita to convert to Islam. Anita had long been married and had two children. While working in Hisar, she met Sajid, and she decided to marry for the second time. 

The practising professional is said to have adopted the Sanatana custom in the presence of Bajrang Dal authorities. During the event, Satbir Singh Rana also raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. He stated that his ancestors were Hindus before converting to Islam for various reasons. However, he is now delighted to return to Sanatan Dharma. He explained that he had been thinking about becoming a Sanatani for a long time. Following his wife’s recommendation, he contacted Hindu organizations and learned about the religion. “I understood things for 6 months and then accepted Sanatan of my own free will,” he said. 

Sajid’s wife, Anita, stated, “Everywhere we went, the Hindu-Muslim problem came up. I’ve been with my spouse for four years, but I know nothing about Islam; now I’m glad that he has returned to my Hindu faith.” Satveer, who changed his name from Sajid, claims that his conversion will not be tolerated by the Muslim community, and he and his family may face serious consequences. He further stated that he would seek police protection to ensure his and his family’s safety.

