Joe Biden administration has imported over 3 lakh illegal immigrants into US through ‘secret flights’ in 2023, reveals lawsuit

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) allowed the mass migration of illegal immigrants to US cities through chartered flights from foreign countries.

OpIndia Staff
Joe Biden administration has imported over 3 lakh illegal immigrants into US through 'secret flights', reveals lawsuit
Joe Biden (left), illegal immigrants (right), images via Reuters and Eric Gay
The Joe Biden administration has transported 3,20,000 illegal immigrants secretly into the United States in just one year from countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, Colombia, Ecuador, Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

This is besides the mass influx of aliens into the US through the nation’s Southern border. The revelation was made in a lawsuit filed by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

As per reports, the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) allowed the mass migration of illegal immigrants to US cities through chartered flights from foreign countries.

While the Joe Biden administration has admitted to running such a secretive programme between January and December 2023, the CBP has refused to disclose more information about the matter citing ‘national security vulnerabilities.’

This mass migration scheme was reportedly facilitated through an app called ‘CBP One,’ which allows illegal immigrants to apply for asylum from their home countries.

Based on their applications, the aliens were brought to the United States through ‘secret’ flights that landed at 43 different airports across the nation between January and December last year.

The ‘CBP One’ app was later used by illegal immigrants to apply for temporary humanitarian release and travel authorisation from the said airports.

According to the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), the aliens thereafter can remain in the United States for 2 years and receive work authorisation without any legal status.

“The government characterizes these programs as “family reunification programs”. While seven of the nationalities, excluding Venezuelans and Nicaraguans, can claim eligibility under older family reunification parole programs, all can also just fly in if they can show they have a non-family financial sponsor (which can even be “an organization, business, or other entity”) and meet other requirements, such as owning a valid passport and passing security checks based on biometric information provided through CBP One,” it added.

While reacting to the development, Elon Musk tweeted, “This administration is both importing voters and creating a national security threat from unvetted illegal immigrants. It is highly probable that the groundwork is being laid for something far worse than 9/11. Just a matter of time.”

