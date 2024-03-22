Friday, March 22, 2024
Goddess Sita referred to as a ‘prostitute’, Hindus asked to pay ‘jizya’ to play Holi: Islamists at AMU assault Hindu students during Holi celebrations

Going on a rampage against Hindu students, Islamists in Aligarh Muslim University hurled abuses against Hindu deities and demanded Hindus to pay 'jiya' for celebrating Holi. "Today, let us teach a lesson to the children of prostitute Sita," an Islamist was quoted by the complainant as saying in the complaint.

On 21st March a major uproar ensued after Muslims attacked Hindu students and beat them during Holi celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). A video of the instance has also surfaced on social media in which Hindu students could be witnessed running to save themselves while Islamists go on a rampage against them. According to the victims, they were celebrating Holi at AMU’s engineering campus when a large group of Muslim students arrived and started to assault them.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged under sections 147, 148, 149, 153-A, 386, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. OpIndia has a copy of the same. People stood in support of the wounded students at the Civil Lines police station and demanded strict punishment against the culprits. The pupils have also warned the cops that they will commit self-immolation if action isn’t taken against their assailants. Furthermore, the police pacified them by assuring action against the accused.

The official complaint was lodged by Aditya Pratap Singh who is a Master of Arts (M.A.) final-year student in the varsity. It stated that the incident transpired on 24th March at about 2:30 pm when the applicant and hundreds of Hindu students including Ajay Kumar Rajput, Mohit Sharma and Puruyasarth were gathered in the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering and Technology park.

All of a sudden Miswa Kesar, Zakiur Rahman, Zaid Sherbani, Shah Rukh Sabri, Shoaib Qureshi, Ahmad Mustafa Sherbani, Affan Sherbani, Sehwan Khan, Faisal Tyagi and Arsan Siddiqui along with hundreds of other Muslim students assembled there waving pistols and sticks in their hands within a short amount of time and started abusing Hindu deities. They hurled abuses at Hindu Gods and Goddesses and announced, “Today, let us teach a lesson to the children of prostitute Sita.”

They were slandering Hindus and Hindu deities. The petitioner and his companions objected and the attackers responded by placing a revolver on their head and demanded Rs 1,000 per month in exchange for permission to play Holi. The accused then brutally assaulted the Hindu pupils despite taking Rs 750 from them and struck the complainant’s waist with the handgun’s butt. The victims narrowly escaped death and notified the authorities. They asserted that the incident had left them with serious internal injuries as well as hurt their religious sentiments. They have requested the authorities to file a case in the matter.

The police reported to have learned about a fight between two parties at AMU. The police team arrived there immediately and law and order was reinstated. Afterwards, a case was registered and legal action is underway. Nobody suffered any injuries and there is peace in the area.

