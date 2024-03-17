On Saturday, 16th March, Jhajjar Police took over X (formerly Twitter) to warn “fitness influencers”-cum-YouTubers Rajat Dalal and Rajveer Singh Shishodia of strict action after they issued open threats against each other on social media.

Jhajjar Police will win . We will take strictest action against anyone promoting violence , hatred and breaking law. Keep watching our handle for updates. — Jhajjar Police (@jhajjarpolice) March 16, 2024

The conflict among the “influencers” started a few days ago when they exchanged threats on social media. Finally, they concluded they would settle their differences through a physical fight and scheduled it in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

As the information about their “scheduled” fight surfaced on social media, Jhajjar Police intervened and told them not to indulge in anti-social activities.

In a video, Rajveer said there was no intention to disturb law and order in Haryana and called for choosing a neutral location, preferably Delhi. He also accused Rajat of conspiring to get him booked under the ‘Goonda Act’ by the Haryana Police.

In a follow-up video, Rajveer claimed that his phones were confiscated.

Notably, Rajat and Rajveer have community-based large followership on social media from their respective communities, and most of their followers are fitness freaks. The exchange of threats, and call for a physical fight, triggered a reaction from their followers, who expressed a desire to take sides and participate in the scuffle. As their followers is in millions, police quickly identified the threat to law and order and took appropriate action.

Netizens appreciate Jhajjar police’s swiftness in controlling the situation

In a follow-up post on the matter, Jhajjar police firmly said anyone breaking the law would face consequences.

Jhajjar police’s comments on social media warning Rajat and Rajveer to back off triggered a series of appreciation posts by netizens. Pooja Sangwan said police came and maintained peace in the matter that had been brewing for over a year.

Hafte bhar ka mahol shant kar diya ek police ke tweet ne🔥🔥😂 — Pooja Sangwan ( Modi Ka Parivar ) (@ThePerilousGirl) March 16, 2024

Another user AndColorPockeT urged the police to get their accounts banned as they were indulging in anti-social activities to gain fame and followers.

इन सबको पकड़कर इनके अकाउंट परमानेंट डिलीट करवाओ महोदय, नही तो ये लोग फेम और फॉलोवर्स के चक्कर मे ऐसे ही समाज मे आग लगाते रहेंगे। — 🦁 (@AndColorPockeT) March 16, 2024

Ankit Jain said, “Jhajjar police to enter big boss house as wild card entrant.”

Jhajjar police to enter big boss house as wild card entrant. https://t.co/rnuCPWzw21 — Ankit Jain (मोदी जी का परिवार) (@indiantweeter) March 16, 2024

Danny wrote, “A single tweet from the police calms down all the bravado on the streets. Until then, everyone acts like they rule the streets. Appreciate the tweet’s impact.”

A single tweet from the police calms down all the bravado on the streets. Until then, everyone acts like they rule the streets. Appreciate the tweet's impact.🙏 https://t.co/m0rNqThfUG — Danny (@Deceitful_Danny) March 16, 2024

How did the ‘conflict’ start

It all started with the altercation between YouTubers Elvish Yadav and Maxtern. A few days ago, Elvish was targeted on social media after images and videos of him hugging Hinduphobic self-proclaimed stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui surfaced. While Elvish was facing criticism, some comments made by Maxtern irked him, and he threatened the latter.

They decided to meet and resolve the matter, but Elvish allegedly came with his associates and beat up Maxtern. Maxtern filed an FIR against Elvish. However, Rajat intervened and brought them to a resolution asking them not to escalate the matter.

Elvish Yadav And Rajat Dalal Full live with maxtern and team

Iss live k lie itni Hype ban rakhi thi 😂

PROUDLY SUPPORT ELVISH#ElvishYadav #Elvish #RandomSena #Maxtern #BoycottRandomSena #RajatDalal #NitinChandila pic.twitter.com/j9YAec07fn — Sandarbh Raj Gupta (@Sandarbh_raj8) March 10, 2024

During that time, Rajat commented on Rajveer and said he was ignorant about the matter between Elvish and Maxtern. It spiraled further as Rajveer claimed he went to Faridabad to settle a dispute with Rajat, and his associate made the latter apologise.

Rajat got irked by the comments and invited Rajveer to settle the dispute in a physical fight in Bahadurgarh.