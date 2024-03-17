Sunday, March 17, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: Arbaaz stabs 12-year-old boy 26 times for stopping him from theft in minor’s home; injured minor critical

A case has been registered against Arbaaz at the Civil Lines police station. Despite efforts by the authorities, Arbaaz remains at large, and a search operation is underway to apprehend him.

OpIndia Staff
Arbaaz stabbed Samar 26 times
Arbaaz stabbed the boy 26 times. Image Source: Punjab Kesari
On Friday (15th March), in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, a 12-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times while attempting to thwart his neighbour Arbaaz from committing theft. The minor, who lives with his aunt Suman Sikarwar, was alone in the house at the time of the incident. Arbaaz, after stabbing the child, fled the scene thinking that the minor was dead.

The incident took place in the Anagarh Toria area of Narayan Bagh Paharia sector under the Civil Lines police station area of Chhatarpur. A young man named Arbaaz entered the neighbour’s house with the intention of theft. 12-year-old boy was present in the house at the time. When the boy stopped Arbaaz from committing theft, Arbaaz attacked the minor.

Arbaaz didn’t just stab the kid once or twice, but a shocking 26 times. To make matters worse, as he fled the scene, believing the boy to be dead, Arbaaz covered him with a cloth to conceal any traces of blood, providing himself with time to escape unnoticed.

The young boy sustained severe injuries to his neck, abdomen, head, and chest during the attack. Rushed to the hospital by his family, doctors deemed the minor’s condition critical and recommended transferring him to Gwalior for specialised care. Additionally, the child’s vital organs, like his lungs, were also injured in the assault. Reports suggest that Arbaaz, believed to be around 20 years old, is allegedly a drug addict with a history of multiple theft incidents.

Upon receiving information about the incident, SP Amit Sanghi promptly arrived at the scene and assured taking strict measures against the accused, Arbaaz. A case has been registered against Arbaaz at the Civil Lines police station. Despite efforts by the authorities, Arbaaz remains at large, and a search operation is underway to apprehend him.

