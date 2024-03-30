On Saturday, March 30, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal took to social media to slam Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa for his misogynist ‘kitchen’ remark against a BJP female candidate.

London Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal posted, “Woman should be restricted to the kitchen”- This is what a top Karnataka leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa ji has said. This sexist jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidate from Davanagere Gayathri Siddeshwara ji is least expected from a party that says Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon.”

She added, “When I won medals for Bharat on the play field what would the Congress party have preferred I should have done? Why say that when all the girls and women dream of achieving big in any field they like – On one hand, we are doing Nari Shakti ko Vandan. The Women’s Reservation Bill has been passed under the leadership of our PM Modi sir and on the other hand Nari Shakti ka Apmaan & misogynistic people.. Really upsetting.”

On Friday (29th March), veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa courted controversy after he made a sexist jibe at BJP candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara.

While speaking at a party meeting, Shamanur Shivashankarappa claimed “It’s one thing to know how to talk, but they know only to cook in the kitchen, the opposition party doesn’t have the strength to talk in front of the public.”

He made contentious remarks about Gayathri Siddeshwara, a BJP candidate from the Davangere parliamentary constituency. Gayathri is also the wife of ex-Union Minister GM Siddeshwara.

Condemning the sexist jibe aimed at her by a seasoned politician, Gayathri Siddeshwara said that the Congress leader had insulted all women by making this statement.

She said, “Shamanur Shivashankarappa has insulted women with his remarks. Are we confined only to the kitchen? Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given importance to women’s empowerment. But these people keep insulting women.”

She also said, “The old man doesn’t know how much women have progressed, he doesn’t know the love with which all women cook at home for men, children and elders.” Now, badminton player Saina Nehwal has come ahead to condemn the statement by the Congress leader.

Meanwhile, the BJP has complained about Shamanur Shivashankarappa to the Election Commission of India (ECI).