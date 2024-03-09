A video of Tamil Nadu-based-Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader, Sebastian Simon, mocking Bharat Mata and peddling lies about India’s history has gone viral on social media.

Popularly known as Seeman, the Tamil supremacist is infamous for his fundamentalist views and hate against Hindi speakers. During an event conducted a few weeks ago, Seeman attempted to erase the ancient history and rich civilisation of India.

“Where was India in our grandmother’s time? Where was your India during the time of my grandfather Pulithevan and Alagumuthukoan?” he was heard saying.

“Where was your Bharata Mata? ‘Pudunguna Matha’ (hell with Bharat Mata)” he mocked. Seeman then went on to claim that the Britishers named the land ‘India’ after defeating the natives of all provinces.

The ignorant politician continued, “This is my country. After defeating all of us, the white man named India the land he created by combining all the provinces,”

Seeman further claimed, “This was Tamil Nadu when my grandmother and grandfather were alive. What was India then? At that time, my grandmother did not say Bharat Matha Ki Jai, we only said Vetrivel Veeravel (war cry of lord Murugan).”

During the same speech, he also mocked Tamil Nadu BJP President Annamalai and dubbed him as ‘scared chicken’ for being assigned Z security by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sebastian Simon and his controversies

This is not the first time when Seeman stirred the hornet’s nest through his provocative comments. In the past, he has expressed strong support for the terror outfit Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and its slain chief Velupillai Prabhakaran.

Seeman was previously booked for committing sedition and detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). In March 2023, he made headlines for abusing Hindi-speaking people and calling for violence against them.

“Hindi-speaking people will hastily pack their stuff and flee from this place. I don’t know how many I will beat. They will pack their belongings within a week,” the Tamil supremacist had threatened.

He was later booked by the police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153 (b) (c) and 506 (1).