On Sunday (17th March), a video of Trinamool Congress candidate (North Malda) Prasun Banerjee went viral on social media wherein he was heard threatening the central paramilitary forces.

“I am telling the BSF, central paramilitary forces…You stay within the law and we will also stay within the law. Elections should be peaceful, free and fair. If the central paramilitary forces intimidate you, then, I am Prasun Banerjee. Mein hoon na (I am there),” he had warned.

“The forces should be respected as long as you get respect and they are not infringing upon your democratic rights…Khela hobe,” the IPS officer turned TMC candidate cautioned.

While issuing veiled threats to the Election Commission, Prasun Banerjee said, “Just say Prasun Bandyopadhyay has come to play (Kheta esche). He is entering the booth within 30 mins…The election observer will understand everything”.

In the run-up to the 2021 West Bengal Vidhan Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the central security personnel had been working in cahoots with the BJP as a part of a sinister conspiracy to defeat the Trinamool Congress.

“Don’t listen to them. If they try to intimidate you, then, you must unite and chase them away with sickles, sticks and brooms,” the West Bengal CM recommended the people of Falakata in Alipurduar district to resort to violent means.

A few days later, she urged the women in Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar district to gherao the paramilitary forces.

“If the CRPF creates trouble, you, the women, gherao them totally. While one group will keep the forces gheraoed, another will go to cast your votes,” Mamata Banerjee claimed in April 2021.

She also accused the central forces of molesting women and obstructing electorates from exercising their right to vote. While acting on her advice, TMC goons attacked the CAPF in Sitalkuchi.

#Breaking | BJP moves EC against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's comment allegedly asking to 'gherao CRPF jawans'. BJP calls the statement 'anti-national' & asks EC to bar Mamata from campaigning anymore.



Sreyashi Dey with details. | #May2WithTimesNow pic.twitter.com/EchEPbRJe1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 8, 2021

TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee seems to be following the footsteps of the party’s supremo ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The many controversies of Prasun Banerjee

Prasoon Banerjee is an ex-IPS officer who served as the Inspector General of Police of Raiganj range in West Bengal.

Despite more than 5 years remaining for the completion of his service, he tendered his resignation abruptly on 9th March this year.

A day later, he joined the TMC and was fielded as a candidate from Malda North. Soon after, his tweet from September 2015, objectifying women went viral on social media.

Screebgrab of the 2015 tweet by Prasun Banerjee

The tweet read, “Why men prefer women with sharp curves.” The controversial post also included a link to an article explaining men’s fantasies about women’s body types.

The development came at a time when Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides Shibu Prasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar had been under the scanner for the sexual exploitation of women in Sandeshkhali village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Prasun Banerjee was slammed by netizens, with many comparing him to a ‘pervert’ incapable of providing safety to the women in his constituency.

Screengrab of the Twitter Profile of Prasun Banerjee

Following backlash on social media, the TMC candidate from Malda North quickly deactivated his account. Banerjee did not bother to cite any apology or reassure the residents of his constituency.