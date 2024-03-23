Saturday, March 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAs CID files chargesheet against 3 Muslim girls in Udupi bathroom case, read how...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As CID files chargesheet against 3 Muslim girls in Udupi bathroom case, read how Zubair and left-liberals downplayed the heinous crime

Their entire propaganda fell like a house of cards when after widespread outrage, the Karnataka police grudgingly filed an FIR against the 3 Muslim women and the university administration

OpIndia Staff
As CID files chargesheet against 3 Muslim girls in Udupi bathroom case, read how Zubair and left-liberals downplayed the heinous crime
Mohammed Zubair and Netra Jyothi College, images via The news Minute and Times Now
20

On Wednesday (20th March), the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a chargesheet against three female Muslim students of Netra Jyoti College in Udupi city of Karnataka for secretly recording one of their classmates in the girl’s washroom.

The incident dates back to July last year when the accused Shabanaz, Alfiya and Alimath Ul Safa placed their mobile phones in the bathroom to videotape their classmate. Later, they deleted the video to destroy the evidence.

While the three Muslim girls are out on bail, they have been charge-sheeted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 204 (secretly destroying electronic record), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) and Section 66 E of the Information Technology.

When the matter was raised by the likes of Hindu activists Shefali Vaidya and Rashmi Samant, Alt News co-founder randomly came forward and dubbed the case as ‘misinformation.’ He launched a vicious attack against the duo for raising their voices against the heinous incident.

When Zubair was called out, he played the victim card and cried foul over accusations of dog whistling.

Mohammed Zubair relied heavily on a report published by The News Minute (TNM). Shockingly, TNM tried to whitewash the incident as a “prank”.

The report quoted the chairman of the college, who said the accused female students said that it was meant to be a prank, and they deleted the video in front of the victim.

The same ‘prank’ argument was presented by India Today during the report, where Rashmi Samant was also present as a panellist. India Today’s anchor said the police said it was “meant to be a prank”.

On similar lines, Anusha Sood of The South First, a left-wing portal that claims itself to be a media organisation but more often than not acts as a mouthpiece of the Congress party, shared an article whitewashing the criminal act of the three Muslim girls in Udupi as a mere ‘prank’ and blamed those demanding action against the culprits of adding communal colour to the incident.

Tweet by Anusha Sood

Their entire propaganda fell like a house of cards when after widespread outrage, the Karnataka police grudgingly filed an FIR against the 3 Muslim women and the university administration – for making the secret videos, destroying evidence and failing to provide evidence and documents to the police.

Even after the FIRs, Zubair, Sood and others continued to peddle half information to further their lies about the case, leaving out crucial information about the FIR. The details of that propaganda can be read here.

With the CID now failing a chargesheet in the Udupi bathroom case, all attempts by the likes of Zubair and other left-liberals to whitewash the crime ended in vain.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsudupi bathroom case, udupi washroom case, mohammed zubair, the news minute
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com