The Union Home Ministry is likely to notify the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today (11th March), Republic TV has confirmed citing sources.

Union Home Ministry is likely to notify Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules by today: Sources pic.twitter.com/Mhv1mQuwg1 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

A communication has reportedly been sent by the Home Secretary to all Chief Secretaries (CS) and the DGPs. The Uttar Pradesh DGP has reportedly called a meeting at 6 PM and the Haryana DGP and CS have called a meeting at 5:30 PM.

The Bihar DGP and CS have called a meeting at 6:45 PM and the Maharashtra government has called a meeting at 6 PM, according to Republic TV.

The development comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently reiterated at the Republic TV Summit on 7th March that the Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented before the Lok Sabha elections.

On 6th March, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar had stated that the UP Police is completely ready for CAA to be implemented.

Kumar had assured the citizens that law and order would not be disrupted upon the implementation of CAA and that the UP Police is holding dialogue with religious heads and the society at large.

Moreover, on 27th February, ANI citing sources reported that the MHA is expected to announce the CAA 2019 regulations before the enforcement of the model code of conduct.

The Lok Sabha on 9th December 2019 passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 while the Rajya Sabha passed it on 11th December 2019.

Addressing the Parliament at the time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reiterated that the Bill is not against any Minority in India and the rights of each Indian Citizen will be equally protected.

Shah had said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, will give a new ray of hope to persons belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have migrated to India after facing persecution on the ground of religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Even as the Bill itself was passed, the rules required for its implementation were not notified. Anti-CAA protests rocked the country immediately after the passage of the Bill with several Muslims holding the state to ransom.

Violence was reported across cities including in the national capital. At least 53 people died in the subsequent riots that followed and 200 people were left injured.

OpIndia had extensively covered the anti-Hindu riots, which were falsely presented by the mainstream media as an anti-Muslim pogrom, and established facts documenting tragic cries of Hindus which would otherwise have gone unheard.