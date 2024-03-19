In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, the parents of a woman, who had allegedly died by suicide, set ablaze the house of her in-laws killing two persons on Monday (18th March).

The matter pertains to the Mutthiganj police station area in Prayagraj. The family members of the deceased girl identified as Anshika Kesarwani set ablaze the house of her in-laws after her alleged suicide leaving five injured. The fire brigade team managed to rescue the five members of Anshika’s husband Anshu Kesarwani’s family, however, her in-laws were burnt alive. The police recovered the dead bodies of the two during the search operation.

According to reports, Anshika, the wife of furniture trader Anshu Kesarwani, committed suicide on Monday (18th March) in a room at her in-laws’ residence. When the girl’s family learned about this, they went to her house late at night and created an uproar, accusing the Kesarwanis of dowry harassment. Anshika’s family protested after placing her body on the road. Meanwhile, they allegedly set fire to Anshu’s furniture shop which is adjacent to the family home.

According to reports, the Kesarwani family got stuck inside the house when the door caught fire. The cops were able to save victims on the first and second floors. Later, during the searches, police found the burned bodies of Anshu Kesarwani’s parents, Shobha and Rajendra Kesarwani. The bodies of the dead were sent for postmortem examination. Notably, 26-year-old Anshika, a Dhoomanganj resident, married Anshu Kesarwani in February last year.

#WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: प्रयागराज के मुट्ठीगंज क्षेत्र में एक घर में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में एक महिला की मौत और आग लगने की घटना सामने आई है। मौके पर फायर टेंडर और पुलिस मौजूद है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है। pic.twitter.com/yyqSCNJ6PE — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 18, 2024

According to an ETV Bharat report, Anshika Kesarwani locked herself in a room before hanging herself on Monday at around 3 p.m. Following this, her in-laws alerted her parents, who arrived. After busting down the door to the room, they found Anshika’s body hanging. They then confronted the Kesarwani family, accusing them of harassing Anshika for dowry. The verbal confrontation quickly escalated into physical violence, with Anshika’s family members allegedly setting fire to the house and locking the door from the outside.

DCP City Deepak Bhukar stated that around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, the Muthiganj police station received information that a woman identified as Anshika Kesarwani had committed suicide in her in-laws’ home. Both parents’ and in-laws’ families were present on the scene. As soon as the information was received, the police arrived at the location. During this time, people on both sides were fighting among themselves. Meanwhile, the people from the maternal side set fire to the in-laws’ residence. Five people were rescued and brought out by police. Two dead bodies were found at 3 p.m.

The situation took a challenging turn for the police and fire tenders as a crowd gathered outside the residence of the Kesarwani family. According to reports when the furniture shop was set on fire, the locals present at the spot advised the Kesarwani family to stay inside the house instead of asking them to move towards the roof or balcony making the situation worse for them. Initially, it was claimed that Anshu along with his parents had fled the spot, however, it was revealed later that his parents were stuck on the third floor when their dead bodies were recovered.