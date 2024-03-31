On the day the opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance gathered in Delhi to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in Delhi Excise Policy scam, PM Modi said in Meerut that his war against corruption is not going to stop. PM Modi was in Meerut to launch the Lok Sabha election campaign of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).

Addressing the rally, PM Modi said that his fight is against corruption (in the country), and as a result, some leaders are now behind bars. He emphasised that the upcoming elections will be between those who are patrons of corruption, and those who are enemies of corruption.

“Modi will not be stopped. Action will be taken against every corrupt person,” PM Modi said, adding that no matter how big a person is, he will face action if he is corrupt.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the Prime Minister added, “They are not even getting bail from the Supreme Court. Some people are rattled by this action, and they have come together under the umbrella of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc.”

PM Modi also targeted Congress party over the issue of Katchatheevu island. He said, “Today, another anti-national act of Congress has come before the country. Katchatheevu is an island in Tamil Nadu, off the coast of India, between Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu, and this island is extremely important from the perspective of national security. When the country became independent, we had this island, and it was an integral part of India but 4-5 decades ago, Congress said that this Island was of no use and cut off a part of Maa Bharti and separated it from India…”

The rally was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, the grandson of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh. Popular TV actor and TV serial Ramayan’s ‘Ram’ Arun Govil is BJP candidate from Meerut.

Earlier in the day, the opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance had a rally at the Ramlila Maidaan to protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

The rally was attended by I.N.D.I. Alliance leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Jharkhand CM Champai Soren, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, and Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien among others.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in Delhi Liquor scam, having preciously skipped several summons by the agency. Former Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are already in custody in the same case.