On Saturday (30th March), a man named Rehan Ahmed allegedly killed his girlfriend Farida Khatoon for turning down his marriage proposal. The 42-year-old victim died on the spot after accused Rehan stabbed her with a knife fifteen times in Bengaluru. Notably, accused Rehan Ahmed was born into a Hindu family but later converted to Islam in 2011 after studying in a Muslim organisational school.

The incident took place at Shalini Ground in Jayanagar V Block. Reports say that the deceased victim and the accused were in a relationship for more than a year. The victim, a mother of two daughters, hailed from Kolkata and was working at a unisex spa in Bengaluru for the last four years. The accused worked as a spare car driver. The duo first met in 2022 at a spa and eventually entered into a relationship.

Concerning the victim’s murder, the police stated that Farida Khatoon travelled to her hometown on March 6th and returned with one of her kids on March 28th. Rehan Ahmed celebrated his birthday on the same day. Khatoon and her daughter remained at an Oyo hotel room in Jayanagar, and Rehan joined them for a party. Later, he took them shopping and to lunch before returning to their rooms. After an hour, the duo went out.

At Shalini Ground, Rehan proposed to Farida Khatoon for marriage. However, when she denied his proposal, he allegedly attacked her with a knife stabbing her fifteen times resulting in her death between 7 pm and 7.30 pm. A tender coconut seller saw the victim lying in a pool of blood and subsequently called the police.

By the time the victim’s body was found, the 32-year-old accused had fled the spot. However, at around 8:30 pm on Saturday, the accused surrendered at the Jayanagar Police Station.

“We’re yet to recover the weapon used for the murder. He threw it before surrendering. He says he was asking her to quit work and marry him. But she refused. Also, she lied about the reason for going to Kolkata. She had gone there with a female friend,” TOI quoted a senior police official as saying.

Meanwhile, Shivaprakash Devaraju, DCP (South), said, “We’re also recording the statement of a few people who witnessed the murder, including a tender coconut seller.”

Reportedly, back in 2016, the accused Rehan Ahmed had reverted his name to Girish as it was getting difficult to find a suitable match for his sister, Rehan Ahmed did not leave Islam or revert to Hinduism.