Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 11th April concerning a case involving the Delhi excise policy. K Kavitha was questioned by the CBI earlier on 10th April in Tihar jail, where she was taken into custody following her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on 15th March.

Central Bureau of Investigation takes custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha, in connection with Delhi excise policy case



The special court allowed the agency to question the lawmaker regarding the documents pertaining to a land deal and the WhatsApp conversations that were found on co-accused Buchi Babu’s mobile device, as well as the alleged payment of Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to the Aam Aadmi Party to sway excise laws in favour of the liquor lobby.

She was reportedly questioned by the CBI on 6th April in Tihar jail and has already been added to the list of accused. The agency is allegedly going to demand ten days of custody. After the ED requested an extension, Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi on 9th April maintained her judicial imprisonment until 23rd April. The BRS leader entered a plea earlier this week, claiming that she was helping her son with his examinations, but the judge denied her request for temporary relief.

K Kavitha, an important part of the “South Group” that allegedly provided the ruling AAP in Delhi payments totalling Rs 100 crore in exchange for a significant portion of liquor licenses in the national capital, is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She was placed under judicial custody for 14 days on 2nd April. She was apprehended from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on 245 locations across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and other places and arrested 15 persons including Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh who is currently out on bail along with Vijay Nair in this case.