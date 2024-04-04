The line between fact and fiction seems to have blurred for the Congress party. Netizens witnessed this symptom when on 3rd April, an X user named Preetam Rao asked Hindu Kannadigas to remember before voting that Karnataka Congress leaders had endorsed DMK’s intent to eradicate Sanatan Dharma.

“If you’re a Hindu Kannadiga & planning to vote for Congress then please remember: Karnataka Congress Leaders endorsed DMK’s idea of eradicating Sanatan Dharma. The shame would be on you!” Rao wrote on his X profile.

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain was quick to wade in and write a response. “So this islamophobe functions out of Yemen? @Yemen_PM @yemen_mofa,” she wrote, tagging the Prime Minister of Yemen and Yemen’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Why? Because Preetem Rao’s X profile bio mentions “15, Yemen Road, Yemen” as his residence, which is of course a joke from the renowned sitcom “Friends”. A mix of critical and funny responses started pouring in response to the Congress spokesperson’s reaction.

A user named Shashank Shekhar Jha wrote, “Lavanya is now asking administration of Yemen to act against an Indian due to politics differences. Shameful!!!”

“There’s a serious message when ‘comments’ are more than ‘like’ but that happens to most of @Itslavanya ’jis tweets. “Foot in Mouth” disease 😂😂😂” another user named Bhairav wrote.

“Such an evil and dumb lady you are. Evil coz u just want to Lynch a person coz he asked people to not vote you. Dumb coz address that he mentioned in his bio is fake,” wrote STAR Boy TARUN.

Preetam Rao too responded to Lavanya. “Ma’am, why do you want to invite unnecessary comments? Firstly, please show me where have I advocated Islamophobia? I’m speaking about my religion. That right is given to me by the Constitution of India under Fundamental rights. And it’s not hate speech if you state a fact. If I did otherwise, I’ll delete my post. Secondly, please Google “15, Yemen Road Yemen’,” he wrote.

“15, Yemen Road, Yemen” was the fake address given by Chandler, one of the main characters (played by the late Matthew Perry) to his girlfriend Janice (played by Maggie Wheeler) whom he was getting away from.

In the comic scene, Chandler is unable to convey to Janice that he does not wish to be with her. So he stages a lie telling her that his company is transferring him to Yemen. However, Janice insists on seeing him off to the airport and stays with him till he is on board the plane.

With his lie spiralling out of control, Chandler is forced to buy a ticket to Yemen while Janice promises to write to him on the address “15, Yemen Road, Yemen.”

Lavanya Ballal Jain has often been the centre of embarrassment on her account with many such statements to her credit. In January this year, responding to the findings of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from the site of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque, she said that the survey conducted by the ASI was similar to online surveys and not ‘real’ archaeological findings.

In a tweet, she brazened out, “It’s a survey not archaeological findings. What existed in their cranium of Sanghi’s before bigotry?” The development came after ASI in its 850-page report revealed that a large Hindu temple existed at the site of the disputed Gyanvapi mosque.

While the Congress spokesperson wanted to downplay the findings of ASI and negate the fact that the mosque was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple, she ended up revealing her sheer lack of comprehension skills.

In October 2023, Lavanya along with her colleagues, CPI-M leader MA Baby and Indian Union Muslim League leader MK Muneer, refused to call Hamas a terrorist organisation during a debate on India Today moderated by Rajdeep Sardesai. They also refused to condemn the Hamas leader addressing a rally in Kerala and went round and round in circles over the question.

In 2020, she made a gau mutra (cow urine) jibe at Hindus. She made a gau mutra barb by quoting a tweet which said that Far-right hucksters were selling fraudulent coronavirus ‘cures’. Ballal quoted the tweet saying “India has Gau Mutra”.

While it does appear funny how a joke from a sitcom prompted an embarrassing reaction from an ignorant Congress leader, the essence of what Lavanya said in response to Rao reflects how Congress would go to any length to sell the nation.

Firstly, Preetam Rao’s statement calling on Hindu Kannadigas to remember before voting the Congress’s support to DMK’s eradicate Sanatan Dharma idea had nothing to do with Muslims to begin with and rather was a message in the interest of Hindus lest they be misled into voting for a party which wants to finish their existence.

Lavanya called Preetam Rao Islamophobic because he spoke in the defence of Hindus. This is a clear attempt to deter Hindus from speaking for themselves and their identity and their rights because if they do, the likes of Lavanya and their masters in the Congress would deem it an affront to Muslims.

Moreover, Rao’s tweet was primarily against the Congress. For Lavanya to call criticism of the Congress has Islamophobic only establishes the party as in fact pro-Muslim and not secular as it pretends to be.

Additionally, the Congress spokesperson sought direct foreign intervention by tagging the Yemen PM and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For Hindus to speak in defence is Islamophobia for the Congress, let alone criticism Islam and Muslims. Unsurprisingly, the Congress has taken this page right out of fake news propagandist Mohammed Zubair‘s jihadi playbook. The two work hand in hand.

On 4th March, 3 persons were arrested by the Bengaluru Police after a forensic report confirmed that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were indeed raised inside the Vidhana Soudha after a Congress candidate Syed Naseer Hussain won the Rajya Sabha elections.

Despite the confirmation, Altnews co-founder Mohammad Zubair continued to shield the three arrested accused Ilthaz, Munavar, and Mohammad Shafi. He wrote, “Karnataka Police has arrested 3 individuals for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Vidhana Soudha. The Home Minister has also given a statement confirming that Pro-Pakistan sloganeering were raised. Many want @BlrCityPolice to arrest me for my tweet. But 𝐈 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐲 𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐬. 𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝟏𝟎𝟎% 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨-𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐬, 𝐛𝐮𝐭 ‘𝐍𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐛 𝐙𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐝.”

Lavanya’s whimsical stunt is a behavioural pattern of the Congress-led left-liberal and Islamist ecosystem to hound their critics online to the extent of hurting their careers and their and their family’s security.

In 2020, Michelin starred chef Atul Kochhar was sacked by JW Marriott Marqui Hotel Dubai for just a tweet. This was owing to the online harassment he faced from Islamists and left-liberals for stating a well-known truth.

While responding to a tweet by actress Priyanka Chopra, he had written, “It’s sad to see that you have not respected the sentiments of Hindus who have been terrorised by Islam over 2000 years. Shame on you.”

The had tweeted this in response to a tweet by Priyanka Chopra apologising after a backlash against an episode of her Hollywood TV show Quantico. Priyanka Chopra was targeted after the show had shown that Indian nationalists had plotted a nuclear attack in Manhattan to frame Pakistani terrorists.

In its dreams to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, the Congress is diminishing from the political landscape of the country leaving behind an ecosystem which aims to erase the very existence of Hindus.