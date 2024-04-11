On Tuesday (9th April), Hinduphobic ‘comedian’ Munawar Faruqui was pelted with eggs by seven persons at Noorani Milk Centre near Minara Masjid on Mumbai’s Mohammed Ali Road during Iftar dinner. The accused include the owner of the restaurant and five staff members. The incident comes just days after Munawar Faruqui was detained by Mumbai Police after a raid at an illegal hookah bar.

The owner of Mashallah Cuisine, a nearby rival shop, reportedly invited Munawar, but when Munawar declined, it infuriated them as they already had a dispute with the owner of Noorani Milk Centre. Chaos ensued, and in a video posted to social media, it can be seen that Munawar Faruqui got angry and his security had to intervene to calm him down. The owner of the restaurant and his employees are accused of hurling eggs, and the Police have reportedly filed a case against them and served them notice.

The accused that have been booked under CPC section 41 A have been identified as Abdula Naseer Shaikh and Rehman Naseer Shaikh, including seven other people who joined them.

Kalesh b/w Public and Munawar Faruqi's at Mashaallah Restaurant Followed by Egg-Throwing Incident"

The incident comes just days after Faruqui was detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai on 27th March. Alongside Munawar Faruqui, thirteen others were also detained by the police in the late-night action.

As reported earlier, the police said that the hookah parlour in the city’s Fort area was operating illegally. A raid was undertaken, and Rs 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth Rs 13,500 were confiscated. The social service branch of Mumbai Police raided the Sabalan hookah bar in Bora Bazar under the MRA Marg police station area after receiving a tip-off. The Hinduphobic comedian Faruqui was present at the hookah bar during the raids. Later, he was booked since his medical tests came back positive, however, he was soon allowed to leave.

Munawar Faruqui and his anti-Hindu remarks

The ‘comedian’ sparked public outrage due to his controversial portrayal and mockery of Hindu deities, as well as his mocking remarks regarding the victims of the Godhra train burning attack. The tragic event occurred when a Muslim mob set fire to the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, resulting in the death of 59 karsevaks.

In January 2021, Faruqui was arrested for making indecent remarks about Hindu deities during his stand-up performances. Although he was later released, his comments on Hindu genocide and derogatory statements about Hindu Gods led to widespread protests against his shows.

Despite issuing an apology, claiming that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments with his jokes, Munawar Faruqui continued to engage in demeaning portrayals of Hindus and their cultural heritage through his ‘comedy’ performances.

In May 2023, netizens hit out at Star Sports for getting Faruqui on board for its IPL coverage. In 2022, his shows were cancelled in several cities after Hindu groups were outraged against his derogatory comedy that demonised and maligned the faith.