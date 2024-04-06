Saturday, April 6, 2024
Another Indian student dies in US, total incidents of unnatural death reach 10 since the beginning of 2024

ANI
Representative image via South agency/ Getty/ Canva
An Indian student has died in the US state of Ohio, and the police investigation is underway, said the Indian Consulate in New York on Friday. The cause of death, however, is not known as of yet.

“Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Uma Satya Sai Gadde, an Indian student in Cleveland, Ohio,” the Indian Consulate in New York wrote in a post on X.

The Consulate said that all possible assistance has been provided to the family of the deceased student, including transporting his mortal remains to India at the earliest.

“Police investigation is underway. @IndiainNewYork continues to remain in touch with the family in India. All possible assistance is being extended, including to transport Mr. Uma Gadde’s mortal remains to India at the earliest,” the Consulate wrote.

The incident takes place at a time when the deaths of Indian-origin students in the US are on the rise.

Previously in March, a 25-year-old Indian student had gone missing from the Cleveland area of the US, following which his family urged the External Affairs Ministry to find their son after receiving a “ransom call.”

Mohammed Abdul Arafat, a native of Hyderabad, went to the US for his masters in IT from Cleveland University in May 2023 but has been missing since March 7, 2024.

His father, Mohd Saleem, said that after ten days, they received a phone call where the person was saying that their son (Abdul Arafat) had been kidnapped and asked for a USD 1200 ransom.

Not long ago, in a distressing incident, an Indian student faced a brutal attack in Chicago in February this year.

Following the attack, the Indian Consulate in Chicago stated that it was in touch with the victim, Syed Mazahir Ali, as well as his wife in India. The Indian mission assured all possible assistance to Ali, who hails from Hyderabad, and his family.

Videos on social media that surfaced showed Ali bleeding heavily as he described the horrific incident.

Meanwhile, on January 30, Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was found dead after being missing for days, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner.

Similarly, on January 29, another Indian student, identified as Vivek Saini, was brutally killed with repeated blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia, US.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, but the date of the incident can’t be confirmed.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

