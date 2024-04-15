Monday, April 15, 2024
World
Updated:

Iran-Israel conflict: Blinken dials up Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, asserts US position on ‘avoiding escalation’ in the region

In his conversation with his counterparts in Jordan and Egypt, Blinken also underlined the significance of achieving an "enduring end to the crisis in Gaza."

ANI
Antony Blinken speaks to foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt and Turkey
US Secretary Blinken with Israel PM Netanyahu, representational image, via Times of Israel
10

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan to discuss the ‘blatant’ and ‘unprecedented’ attack by Iran and its proxies on Israel, US Department of State spokesperson Mathew Miller said.

In conversation with Turkish leader, Secretary Blinken thanked him for his efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.
“@SecBlinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister @HakanFidan about yesterday’s blatant and unprecedented attack by Iran and its proxies on Israel. He thanked him for his efforts to prevent further escalation in the region,” Miller posted on X.

The top US official also spoke with his counterparts in Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia following Iran’s attacks in Israel.
During his phone calls, Blinken emphasised the importance of avoiding escalation in the region and the importance of “a coordinated diplomatic response.”

In his conversation with his counterparts in Jordan and Egypt, Blinken also underlined the significance of achieving an “enduring end to the crisis in Gaza.”

Spokesperson Miller shared details about Secretary Blinken’s conversation with Saudi Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan, saying, “@SecBlinken spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince @FaisalbinFarhan to discuss last night’s unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel and to coordinate on a diplomatic response.”

“@SecBlinken and Jordanian Foreign Minister @AymanHsafadi discussed Iran’s unprecedented air attack on Israel and the importance of regional de-escalation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hours-long Israeli war cabinet meeting ended Sunday night without a decision on how Israel will respond to Iran’s missile and drone attack, CNN reported citing an Israeli official.

The cabinet is determined to respond but has yet to decide on the timing and scope and the official said the military has been tasked with coming up with additional options for a response.

In its first direct attack on Israel on Saturday night, Israel launched more than 300 drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout Israel on Sunday morning as the country’s advanced air defence intercepted and disabled the projectiles that came its way, the Times of Israel reported.

Notably, Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched more than 300 projectiles at Israel on Saturday night, including dozens of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

