In a gruesome case, the Kolkata Police recovered chopped body parts of a woman abandoned at the CISF quarters on Sasthitala Road in the Watgunge area on Tuesday (2nd April) afternoon. Reports quoting the police claim that several parts of the body are still missing.

Police have confirmed that the victim is a woman between 30 to 35 years of age and had vermillion on her forehead. The body parts were lying packed in three black plastic bags including the victim’s head, upper body, hands and legs in pieces.

The foul smell emanating from the building set off the residents who made a complaint to the police following which the body was recovered.

“We have recovered three plastic bags with body parts in them. The victim had vermillion on her forehead, indicating that she might have been married. There was also a brick inside a bag, making us believe that there was an attempt to try and throw the bags in the river or a canal,” said an officer from the homicide wing of the detective department assisting the Watgunge Police.

Joint CP (crime) Syed Waquar Raza said that the hands, feet and abdomen part of the body are still missing. A case has been filed against unknown persons at the Watgunge police station.

An officer said, “It seems that someone had thrown the plastic bags in a hurry from a moving vehicle. However, investigations are still on whether she was murdered at that secluded place or she was killed elsewhere and subsequently her body parts were chopped and dumped there.”

DC (port) Harikrishna Pai said, “Some youths who had gathered for a chat in the abandoned area came running to the police station to inform us about the bags around 2.50 pm. We rushed to the spot after knowing that the bags contained body parts. On inquiry, it was found that there were three black polythene bags. The lady is yet to be identified. She seems to be around 30-35 year old.”

CCTV footage from the area in Kolkata has been gathered and tracker dogs have been deployed. The police has not ruled out the possibility of revenge killing. As per reports, the choice of location has intrigued the police.

“The area is not frequented much. It has to be someone who is aware of the topography here,” an officer said. The body parts have been sent for post mortem.

The police suspects that the victim might have been murdered in another location in Kolkata and that her body was dumped in Sasthitala. Moreover, it is estimated that the woman was killed 3-4 days ago.