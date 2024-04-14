On Sunday (14th April), unknown gunmen killed Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba in Lahore Pakistan. Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba was the man responsible for killing Indian national Sarabjit Singh in the Kot Lakhpat jail of Pakistan in 2013. Two unknown assailants shot Amir Sarfaraz dead in Lahore, as per reports. He was convicted in Sarabjit Singh’s murder. Later, a Lahore court set him free in December 2018.

As per reports, underworld don Amir Sarfaraz was shot when he was going somewhere in his car.

Notably, several terrorists waging war against India have been killed in Pakistan in the last few months in Pakistan. Several criminals and terrorists have been killed by unknown gunmen in Pakistan, creating speculations about the involvement of Indian intelligence agencies. A recent report by the Guardian claimed that the killings were executed on the orders of the Indian govt. However, the govt of India has denied the allegations.

Sarabjit Singh was an Indian national jailed in Pakistan. He was arrested as a suspected Indian spy in Pakistan. Charges of terrorism and snooping were levelled against him. Sarabjit Singh was incarcerated in the Kot Lakhpat jail of Pakistan He was killed in a fight inside this jail in 2013.

Sarabjit Singh was arrested by Pakistani authorities in 1990 on fake charges of carrying out bombings in Lahore and Faisalabad. He was accused of being a spy for India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). However, Singh maintained his innocence throughout the trial and asserted that he was wrongly implicated.

His case went through several legal proceedings over the years, with appeals made by his family and supporters for his release or clemency. There were also claims and counter-claims about his identity, with some suggesting that he was mistaken for another person with a similar name who was involved in the bombings.

Despite international appeals for clemency, including from the Indian government and human rights organisations, Sarabjit Singh was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court in 1991. However, his execution was repeatedly postponed, and his case continued to be a point of contention between India and Pakistan.

In 2013, Sarabjit Singh died in a Pakistani hospital after being attacked by fellow inmates in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison. His death sparked outrage in India, with many believing that he was targeted because of his Indian nationality and the contentious relationship between India and Pakistan. Now, unknown gunmen have killed his killer.