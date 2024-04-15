On 14th April, the Navghar Police station in Mumbai’s Mira Road region filed an FIR against one individual identified as Mohammed Imran Daraj Khan for brutally harassing, threatening, and raping a 4-year-old Hindu girl. The accused runs a chicken shop close to the Orange Hospital on Mira Road and was known to the victim as a neighbor. He often lured the girl with chocolates and biscuits in spite of objections from her father.

The current incident is said to have happened on 7th April, however, it came to the fore only after the girl complained about stomach ache on 14th April, Sunday. On being asked by her father, she revealed what Khan, the owner of the nearby chicken shop had done to her around a week ago and threatened her to keep her mouth shut.

Here’s what exactly happened

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s father, and case details obtained by OpIndia, she was all alone when the incident happened. The father of the victim girl is a barber and owns a shop close to the shop of the accused. The mother of the girl had gone to her maternal home for a few days and hence, her father had been taking care of her.

The accused eventually came to know about this and began luring the girl by giving her chocolates and biscuits. On 7th April, the accused called the girl to his chicken shop, gave her chocolates, and then after some time forced himself upon her. He forcefully took off her pants and inserted his fingers into her private parts resulting in massive bleeding. He then threatened the girl with a huge knife and asked her to keep her shut, failing which he said he would kill her.

The girl got scared and didn’t utter a word. However, the father of the girl noticed some changes in her behavior. “She was strangely quiet and not active as usual. I asked her a couple of times about what happened but she didn’t say a word. Suddenly on Sunday, 14th April, she complained that her stomach was aching. Initially, I thought, it would be because of the heat or she must have eaten something that doesn’t suit her. But she continued complaining and began crying. Later I patiently asked her to know that she had been raped by the chicken shop owner, Khan,” the father of the girl said in the complaint.

The father then informed his other neighbors and immediately took the girl to the hospital. He also then happened to file a police complaint at the Navaghar Police Station. The accused has been booked by the Police under sections 376 (rape), 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. Sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 have also been imposed on the accused.

The protest began, Hindus lathi-charged

Massive protests began in the Mira Road region on the night of 14th April after the Hindu community and the other localities came to know about the incident. The enraged Hindus held placards demanding justice for the 4-year-old girl. They also demanded death sentence for the accused. However, as per the information obtained by OpIndia, the police launched a lathi-charge on the protesters. Eventually, the FIR was filed.

The minor victim girl has been admitted to the local hospital at present and is undergoing treatment. The police investigations are underway.

There is a section of society in India even today which believes that incidents of Grooming Jihad, communal crimes/acts of violence against Hindus, and conversion of people to Islam is a hoax and that Islamists are unnecessarily ‘targeted’ by the Hindus owing to mythical ‘majoritarianism’. However, the truth is far from it. OpIndia has time and again exposed several such incidents highlighting the sickening mentality of the Islamists against the Hindus.

Recently, in February, OpIndia brought 17 exclusive cases only from the Mira Road region of Mumbai in which almost in every case, Hindu girl children or women were deliberately targeted by the Islamists. The complete report of the 17 cases can be read here.

Harassment of Hindus at the hands of Islamists has become a norm at Mira Road: Sakal Hindu Samaj

The Sakal Hindu Samaj members in an exclusive conversation, informed OpIndia that the Mira Road region in Mumbai is dominated by the Muslim majority population and that the community which claims to be a minority and oppressed is moving to become a problem for the other community residents.

“Earlier this Mira Bhayander region, Nayanagar area was dominated by the Hindu population. In the past few years, several Muslims from the Mumbra region or even from different cities migrated to this area claiming their dominance. They eventually began harassing Hindus, and their daughters, and now the situation has become worse. Even the police in such cases fail to take stringent action,” one of the members said.

“They (police) just treat these cases like other normal criminal cases and that’s why these Islamists most of the time get a free pass. The police and the local administration should understand the intention of the accused Islamists behind targeting the Hindu girls,” he added.

The accused in the given case has been arrested. The victim is at the hospital. Further investigations are underway.