Indian border areas have been put on alert following communal violence in Nepal’s Sunsari district. A curfew has been imposed in Sunsari’s Ramnagar Bhutaha. Reports say that the situation has deteriorated following the attack on members of a Hindu organisation promoting Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri’s programme. Following this, a Hindu youth identified as Jivan Mehta was severely thrashed. According to locals, Islamists have been displeased since the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Two Muslims have reportedly been arrested in this case.

Reports say that Dheerendra Shastri’s programme will be held on 17th April in Chatra, Sunsari. Workers from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad promoting this event were attacked, escalating the tension. The Nepalese administration scheduled a meeting of the Peace Committee, but Muslim representatives did not attend. In light of the situation in Nepal, vigilance has been enhanced along India’s borders.

It all started on 4th April when a Hindu youth named Jivan Mehta took a bike from a school in Ramnagar, Harinagar, to take his sister home. A mob of approximately 150-200 Muslims gathered there and brutally thrashed Jivan Mehta. Following this, Mehta entered the school to save himself from the mob, however, the attackers also entered the school. The attackers comprised children, the elderly, and youngsters.

Speaking to OpIndia an eyewitness to the incident said that the mob chased Jivan Mehta out of school and forced him to run to the Ramnagar Bhutaha market. It is said that despite witnessing everything, the police administration stayed mum. The mob reportedly attempted to abduct Jivan Mehta from the hands of the police. Even when taking him to the hospital, attempts were made to stop him. Jeevan Mehta was admitted to the ICU ward of the government hospital in Sunsari district. The violent mob was led by a man identified as Fayyaz Ansari.

Fayyaz Ansari’s father, Ghaffar, is the president of the Harinagar local municipality. Harinagar village municipality is a Muslim-majority area near India. The following day, Friday (5th April), Hindus protested against the incident and blocked the road demanding stern action against the assailants. The Muslim mob as strong as 500 also attacked the protesting Hindus. The violent mob shouted ‘Nara-e-Takbeer’ and ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogans. The altercation between the two factions left dozens of people injured.

Rajesh Yadav, president of the Hindu Samrat Sena, told OpIndia that the administration dispersed the mob by firing into the air. Two Hindu youths were shot during this incident and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The injured duo are reported to be stable now. Moreover, the mob led by one Sajjad Ansari assaulted a Nepali journalist named Brahmadev Mehta with stones and sticks. Brahmadev’s camera was stolen, and his phone was broken. Sajjad Ansari is claimed to be village municipality president Ghaffar’s close aide.

Following the violence, the Hindus of the Sunsari area showed unity and while protesting, they demanded strict action against the Muslim attackers. Police are identifying the attackers through available video footage. 17 police officers were hurt while attempting to control the violence and are currently undergoing treatment. An eyewitness informed OpIndia that some local Muslim journalists are spreading propaganda to portray their own community as oppressed victims, even though Hindus are the victims in the matter. Journalists spreading propaganda against Hindus include Tabil Ansari, Naseem, Ajmal Nepali, and Mohsin Ansari.

An eyewitness told OpIndia that the dispute erupted at the time of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In Ward No. 3 of Gautampur, Harinagar, several members of the Muslim community tore down and threw away the saffron flag hoisted by Hindu youths. The administration had suppressed the matter after convincing both the involved parties. Meanwhile, Jivan Mehta had released a video in protest against this incident. The Hindu youth slammed Muslims in the video for disrespecting the saffron flag and since then, he has been targeted by Muslims.