On Tuesday (9th January), an Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the United States floated a ‘caste survey’ on social media to perpetuate the dubious narrative of caste-based discrimination in the country.

Identified as Ankita Nikalje, the ‘academic’ sought a pool of 300 people to answer a set of randomised and unrelated questions to determine the extent of supposed ‘caste discrimination’ in the United States. Interestingly, she is the daughter of Indian gangster Chota Rajan.

“Data collected will be de-identified and will be used to gather evidence of (how) often caste discrimination happens and what is its impact,” read the objective of the survey.

Funded by ‘research startup funds’ of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, the survey is about 45 minutes long.

Ankita Nikalje has pledged to donate $3 (₹248) for each completed survey to one of the controversial organisations, including, the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, the International Dalit Solidarity Network, or Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

While previous attempts to pass ‘caste discrimination’ as a rampant phenomenon in the United States failed to make an impact, a new strategy has been devised in the form of a ‘survey’ to mainstream the dubious narrative.

In this survey, the following as seen as symbols of caste:



– Village you are from (??)

– Dietary Preference

– If you're asked whether you go to temple (no other religious institution mentioned)



The survey author has a history of inviting hate speakers to deliver talks! pic.twitter.com/aEpVsNxEZD — Hindu On Campus (@hinduoncampus) January 13, 2024

Ridiculous methodology and sampling bias of the survey

At the very onset, the Assistant Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee posed four ‘screening questions’ to determine the ideal ‘candidate’ for the survey. These included:

Are you 18 years of age or older? Are you currently located in the United States of America (U.S.)? Do you identify as South Asian or South Asian American? (i.e., associate at least some of your cultural heritage to one of the following countries: Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, or Afghanistan) Have you experienced caste discrimination in the U.S.?

Interstingly, anyone can participate in the survey and as many times as they want using the ‘incognito mode’ in the web browser. OpIndia tried it out first-hand and noticed that those who profess against experiencing caste discrimination are automatically debarred from participating further in the survey.

“Sorry.. based on your responses to the screening questions, you are not eligible to participate in this research survey. We appreciate your interest and time taken to answer the questions,” it said.

The survey presupposes what caste is and predetermines the following four markers last names vegetarianism, celebration of Hindu festivals, and skin color as pointers of caste and caste discrimination. This is a serious violation of Title VI at a publicly funded university. It… pic.twitter.com/i21IzQspYy — castefiles (@castefiles) January 12, 2024

Survey questions equate rude behaviour with caste discrimination

When OpIndia re-attempted the same survey using ‘incognito mode’ and claimed to have experienced ‘caste discrimination in the US’, we were asked to answer dubious questions aimed at ‘determining’ alleged discriminatory behaviour. Those included-

You were asked what your surname was…How often this has happened to you in the US? How stressful was this for you? You were asked if you were vegetarian or non-vegetarian…How often this has happened to you in the US? How stressful was this for you? You were asked why you did not celebrate a particular festival…How often this has happened to you in the US? How stressful was this for you? Others make negative comments or jokes about the way you speak English…How often this has happened to you in the US? How stressful was this for you? You were shamed for your eating habits (e.g.. eating with your hands, eating non-vegetarian food). How often this has happened to you in the US? How stressful was this for you?

As evident from the above questions, it is crystal clear that none of it remotely implies caste-based discrimination. These broad-spectrum, open-ended questions are designed with the agenda of equating bad interpersonal behaviour as evidence of casteism.

There were 94 such questions, most of which did not address caste-based discrimination in any form or manner. After the multiple-choice questions were answered, we were asked to respond to another set of subjective questions.

Donations to George-Soros-funded organisations

The daughter of Indian gangster Chota Rajan, Ankita Nikalje, had vowed to donate $3 for each completed survey to one of the three organisations, namely, the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights, the International Dalit Solidarity Network (IDSN), or Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

One of the donors of the IDSN happens to be the Open Society Foundations (OSF) of far-left billionaire Geoge Soros, who has been eyeing a colour revolution in India.

Donors of International Dalit Solidarity Network

India has been fighting a ‘perception war’ on all fronts since the start of 2023. On February 16 last year year, George Soros exploited the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and launched a scathing attack on the Indian government.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism. The Hungarian-American billionaire also said that the ‘shakedown’ caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report will result in ‘much needed institutional reforms’ and ‘democratic revival’.

George Soros and his vicious ecosystem of NGOs, activists and journalists had been trying to prove PM Modi as an ‘electoral autocrat’ who needed to be ousted for the ‘greater good’ of this country. And it has been a work in progress for a long time.

The Hungarian-American billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.

In January 2020, the American billionaire committed $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists” and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilisation.

Ankita Nikalje and her connection to anti-Brahmin activist

In January 2023, Ankita Nikalje was seen moderating an online session on ‘caste’ conducted by anti-Brahmin activist Thenmozhi Soundarajan, who also happens to be the founder of ‘Equality Labs’.

Upcoming @DoSAAonline event!



Trauma of Caste (@traumaofcaste): Facilitated Q & A with Thenmozhi Soundararajan (@dalitdiva), moderated by Dr. Ankita Nikalje



Friday, January 20th at 12pm PT / 3pm ET via Zoom pic.twitter.com/WE5kH54mlU — Dr. Nida Mirza (@DrNidaMirza) January 14, 2023

Soundarajan had shot to fame in 2018 after the then Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey clicked pictures with a poster, designed by her, carrying the tagline ‘Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy.’

In April 2022, tech giant Google cancelled a talk by Thenmozhi Soundararajan, owing to the fear that it might create ‘division and rancour’ in the workplace. Google spokesperson Shannon Newberry had said, “We also made the decision to not move forward with the proposed talk which — rather than bringing our community together and raising awareness — was creating division and rancour.”

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey with anti-Brahmin poster designed by Thenmozhi Soundarajan

In November 2022, she went on an unhinged tirade against Yoga. During the one-and-a-half-hour-long podcast, Soundararajan cast aspersions on the history of the ancient Indian Hindu practice and claimed that it was used by Brahmins to oppress the Dalit community. She also insinuated that Yoga had an in-built system of hierarchy, which supposedly made it vulnerable to abuse.