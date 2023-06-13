Hungarian-American billionaire George Soros, who has been eyeing a colour revolution in India, has decided to hand over the reins of his $25 billion business empire to his younger son Alexander Soros aka Alex.

As per a report in the Wall Street Journal, the junior Soros identifies as a ‘centre-left thinker’ and has vowed to expand on the ‘liberals aims’ of his father. The 37-year-old also informed that he has the same mindset as George Soros. “We think alike…I am more political,” he emphasised.

Alex Soros is also focused on using the family’s wealth to support leftist politicians and champion the cause of abortion, voting rights and gender equity.

Just In: Alex Soros is taking control over his father $25 billion empire and is already in charge of all political activities.



Both members of the Soros family sat down with the WSJ and Alex said he’s excited to take over. One of his primary goals will be to pump as much… pic.twitter.com/vp2Y3DaOFu — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) June 11, 2023

He yields considerable influence in the White House and has met officials of the Biden administration, top Democrat leaders and even Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Interestingly, he is the Chairperson of the notorious Open Society Foundations (OSF), which was created by George Soros to undermine the elected governments in other countries through media and civil society.

In 1999, the Open Society Foundation began activities in India by providing scholarships and fellowships to pursue studies and research at Indian colleges. Organisations funded by OSF played a key role in creating chaos and unrest under the pretext of anti-farm law protests in India.

Alex Soros focused more on US domestic politics

Through the OSF, George Soros made significant contributions towards the spread of instability in India. According to the Wall Street Journal, Alex Soros is also the President of George Soros’ Super Political Action Committee (PAC) and is responsible for directing its political activity.

In his childhood, he would spend quite some time discussing ideas and global politics with his father George Soros. Until 2016, Alex was touted as the ‘playboy son’ of senior Soros, known for hanging out with NBA friends and gorgeous models at his mansion.

Screengrab of the Twitter profile of Alex Soros

All of that changed in the past 7 years so much so that he came to be known as George Soros’ deputy. No wonder, Alex has been made the torch-bearer of Soros’ nefarious political agenda and business empire.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Alex Soros is more interested in domestic politics in the United States. “Our side has to be better about being more patriotic and inclusive…Just because someone votes Trump doesn’t mean they’re lost or racist,” he made his political inclination crystal clear.

A vocal critic of Donald Trump

Alex Soros has been an open critic of Donald Trump. The 37-year-old has indicated that he is willing to use his wealth to keep the ex-US President out of the Oval Office.

“As much as I would love to get money out of politics, as long as the other side is doing it, we will have to do it, too,” he had vowed to support the Democratic Party’s Presidential campaign.

After Joe Biden took office, Alex Soros tweeted, “It’s a new day in America, but Trumpism and white supremacy are not dead. Let’s not forget that when George W. Bush left office, many said he was the worst President ever and acted as though leadership like his would never return to the White House.”

Let’s not forget that when George W. Bush left office, many said he was the worst President ever, and acted as though leadership like his would never return to the White House. (2/6) — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 20, 2021

“And I am saddened to say that it could even get worse than Donald Trump in the future if we repeat the mistakes of the past…Fellow Democrats: I urge you to keep this in mind over the next two to four years. Our democracy is at stake,” he laid out the political strategy for the Democratic Party.

Fellow Democrats: I urge you to keep this in mind over the next two to four years. Our democracy is at stake. (6/6) — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 20, 2021

Through his tweets, the junior Soros resorted to fear-mongering about Donald Trump and his possible return to the White House.

🚨 If you all you care about democracy then watch this! @BillMaher nails how Trump and the GOP are already trying to steal the 2024 presidential election! 🚨 https://t.co/2kTkWAmvrj — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) October 9, 2021

A frequent visitor to the White House

As per a report by Fox News Digital, Alex Soros has maintained good connections with the Biden administration officials so much so that he visited the White House 17 times since 2021. Two of his meetings in January this year were reportedly with Biden’s former chief of staff, Ron Klain.

During his recent three meetings, Alex Soros met the principal deputy national security adviser, the special assistant to the president, the chief of staff for senior Biden adviser, and the adviser to the counsellor of the president.

George Soros' son,Alexander Soros has visited White House 14 times since Biden took office. At least 2 were with the WH Chief of staff. Access granted because of his dad's checkbook



His friends incl Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer etc. pic.twitter.com/m2T9a59Uwd — Top Secret (@ICU1010) April 9, 2023

Deep connections with the Democrats

He has been open about his deep connections in the Democratic Party. Alex Soros is friends with top Democrats such as Hakeem Jeffries, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer.

“Great to catch up with Madame Vice President, KamalaHarris!”, he said in a tweet on June 6, 2023.

Great to catch up with Madame Vice President, @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/857S5lvuv6 — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) June 6, 2023

The 37-year-old has also been spotted alongside controversial US House Representatives Ro Khanna and Ilhan Omar. Interstingly, Ro Khanna had earlier courted controversy for trying to interfere in India’s internal political affairs. In April last year, Ilhan Omar tried to legitimise Pakistan’s control over occupied Kashmir.

Citing records from the Federal Election Commission, Fox News reported that Alex Soros donated $6 million (~₹49.37 crore rupees) to Federal Political Action Committee. Similarly, he paid $7,00,000 (₹5.76 crore rupees) to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020 and was one of the top donors.

The junior Soros also coughed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), Nancy Pelosi Victory Fund, State Democratic parties, and individual campaigns.

Other controversies of Alex Soros

Earlier this month, TV commentator Bryan E. Leib pointed out that Alex Soros, who is a Jew by Faith, has opposed the working definition of anti-semitism, as espoused by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

“We shouldn’t be shocked at all by this. The Soros family are directly responsible in large part for the anti-Israel bias in America,” he remarked.

The son of George Soros, Alex, has come out against the IHRA working definition of #Antisemitism.



We shouldn't be shocked at all by this. The Soros family are directly responsible in large part for the anti-Israel bias in America.@AntiSorosJews https://t.co/5fpU3Sbgzn — Bryan E. Leib (@BryanLeibFL) June 7, 2023

In the meantime, Elon Musk has expressed his scepticism over Alex Soros’ supposed commitment to free speech. “If @AlexanderSoros is serious about freedom of speech, then we have common ground. But destroying public safety by electing DAs who won’t prosecute violent criminals needs to stop,” he wrote.

If @AlexanderSoros is serious about freedom of speech, then we have common ground.



But destroying public safety by electing DAs who won’t prosecute violent criminals needs to stop. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

“Maybe we should do a Spaces with you, me & Alex to air this out,” he added on being told that Alex Soros is not against public safety but wants rehabilitation for addicts and those with mental illness.

Maybe we should do a Spaces with you, me & Alex to air this out — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2023

George Soros and his anti-India agenda

India has been fighting a ‘perception war’ on all fronts since the start of 2023. On February 16 this year, George Soros exploited the Adani-Hindenburg controversy and launched a scathing attack on the Indian government.

He claimed, “Modi and business tycoon Adani are close allies. Their fate is intertwined…Adani Enterprises tried to raise funds in the stock market, but it failed. Adani is accused of stock manipulation and his stock collapsed like a house of cards.”

Soros accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of crony capitalism. “Modi is silent on the subject, but he will have to answer questions from foreign investors and in parliament,” he added.

The Hungarian American billionaire also said that the ‘shakedown’ caused to the Indian markets due to the Hindenburg Research report will result in ‘much needed institutional reforms’ and ‘democratic revival’.

George Soros and his vicious ecosystem of NGOs, activists and journalists had been trying to prove PM Modi as an ‘electoral autocrat’ who needed to be ousted for the ‘greater good’ of this country. And it has been a work in progress for a long time.

The Hungarian-American billionaire has also tried to use international institutions, which are funded by him, including Freedom House and V-Dem (Varieties of Democracy) Institute to tarnish the image of India at a global level.

In January 2020, the American billionaire committed $1 billion to start a global university to “fight nationalists” and climate change, calling them twin challenges that threaten the survival of our civilisation.