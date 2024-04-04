Randeep Surjewala’s sexist remark against BJP MP from Mathura, Hema Malini has come back to bite him. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has retorted saying that other parties are unable to find candidates to field for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which is why Congress leaders have lost their sanity and are insulting fifty per cent of the country’s population that is women.

Mathura: UP CM Yogi Adityanath addressed a public meeting in support of BJP MP and candidate Hema Malini.



"Other political parties' inability to find candidates against Hema Malini is the reason they have stooped so low to make unacceptable remarks," he said. pic.twitter.com/HvSdoGkM9l — IANS (@ians_india) April 4, 2024

On Thursday, 4th April, BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of Congress leader Randeep Surjewala in which the latter could be heard saying that BJP MP Hema Malini had been chosen as an MP only because of her beauty. He also indicated that the other leaders in the Lok Sabha liked staring at her.

“Why do we elect MLA/MP? So that they can raise our voices, and get our views accepted. They are not Hema Malini who is made MP to lick her,” Surjewala was heard saying, the video of which is going viral on social media.

While addressing a public meeting in Mathura, Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at the Surjewala and the Congress party. He said, “When Hema Malini has become a candidate for the third time here, no other party is being able to find a candidate. They are bringing candidates as gifts or offerings.”

लीलाधारी भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की जन्मस्थली, जनपद मथुरा के वासी अपना एक-एक वोट कमल के निशान पर भाजपा को देने जा रहे हैं।



हार्दिक आभार मथुरा वासियो! pic.twitter.com/oPL8hiBs1J — Yogi Adityanath (मोदी का परिवार) (@myogiadityanath) April 4, 2024

He added, “Unable to get candidates, Congress leaders have lost their calm. They have stooped so low as to insult half of Bharat’s population by making disrespectful remarks against Bharat’s Matri Shakti. But the Congressis and INDI Alliance should know that this is Radhe Rani’s land and Yamuna has blessed this land; if they insult half the population then entire India will teach them such a lesson that they won’t be left to play politics.”

The UP Chief Minister’s statement was made while addressing a rally in Mathura where he shared the stage with Hema Malini and other BJP leaders. Hema Malini is the BJP Lok Sabha member from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh and is again contesting the 2024 general elections from there.

It is important to note that, earlier, Congress leader Suriya Shrinate had made vile and sexist remarks against BJP candidate from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, indicating that the latter was a ‘slut’.

Following the announcement of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy for the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Congress leaders and party trolls attacked her on 25th March with sexist and derogatory remarks.

Congress National Spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted, “Kya bhav chal raha hai Mandi me koi batayega? (Will someone tell me what the rating system in Mandi is),” in an Instagram post alongside a photo of Kangana Ranaut.

The post was later deleted.