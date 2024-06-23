Sunday, June 23, 2024
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: BJP leader Monu Kalyane, close aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, shot dead in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Monu Kalyane, close aide of Kailash Vijayvargiya, shot dead in Indore while putting up flags and banners for Bhagwa Yatra

Two youths named Piyush and Arjun are absconding after they killed Monu Kalyane at the Chimanbagh intersection in Indore. A dispute over money transactions is emerging as the motive behind the murder.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Monu Kalyane preparing to take out Saffron Yatra shot dead in Indore; was a close aide of Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP leader Monu Kalyane preparing to take out Saffron Yatra shot dead in Indore; was a close aide of Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya (Image Source - Aaj Tak)
11

A shocking murder case took place in Indore where BJP leader Monu Kalyane was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday (23rd June). He served as the city President of BJP’s Yuva Morcha and was a close aide of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

According to reports, two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him around 2 AM near the Chimanbagh area in Indore. Monu was putting up flags and posters for the Bhagwa Yatra when the assailants attacked him. One bullet hit his chest, and he was immediately rushed to MY Hospital in critical condition but was declared dead. Following the incident, some people vandalized and set fire to the homes of the accused in the morning.

The incident unfolded in the Chimanbagh area of the MG Road police station jurisdiction. According to the police, accused Piyush and Arjun killed Monu Kalyane due to an old enmity. Currently, both the accused are absconding and the search for them is ongoing.

Monu Kalyane was an influential person in the politics of Indore Assembly constituency number 03. He was considered to be a close associate of former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya. 

According to Police, the incident took place around 2 AM near Ganesh Mandal in Chimanbagh. Monu, son of Rajendra Kalyane, a resident of Usha Phatak, was putting up flags and banners with his brother and friends. He was preparing to lead the Bhagwa Yatra from Chimanbagh to Rajwada on Sunday.

(Image Source – Naiduniya)

According to the police, two youths named Piyush and Arjun arrived at the Chimanbagh intersection on a bike. While sitting on the bike, they engaged Monu in a discussion. During this time, Arjun, who was sitting pillion, took out a pistol and fired repeatedly at Monu Kalyane. He then fled from there with Piyush. The assailants also fired at Monu’s friends who were present at the Chimanbagh intersection, but they survived.

As per reports, one bullet hit Monu in the chest, and another grazed his right arm. His companions took him to MY Hospital in critical condition where he was declared dead. 

The accused are also residents of the Chimanbagh area. Monu used to lend money at interest, and a dispute over these transactions is emerging as the motive behind the murder. Upon receiving information about the murder, police officers arrived at the scene and raided the homes of the accused, but they were not found. The police are actively searching for them, and police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any potential conflicts.

Following Monu’s murder, Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya and former MLA of Indore’s Assembly constituency number 03, reached Monu’s house with his supporters and met his family to console them.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Forced to flee homes, attacked with crude bombs and harassed for voting BJP: Compilation of 20+ incidents that expose TMC’s politics of post-poll violence

Dibakar Dutta -

Tamil Nadu Hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 56 in Kallakurichi, AMMK’s Dhinakaran says DMK responsible for these deaths

ANI -

Wrestler Bajrang Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again as NADA formally issues a notice of charge

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: STF busts Al-Qaeda-linked terror module “Shahadat” with links to Bangladeshi terror outfits, head Mohammed Habibullah arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala finance minister says the state is facing a very serious liquidity crunch, demands ₹24,000 crore special package from centre along with ₹10,000 crore...

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladeshi national Minar Hemayat arrested in Surat, was living illegally in India with forged Indian identity documents

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump proposes automatic Green Card for foreign graduates in US, shifts from previous hardline stance – What it means for Indian students

OpIndia Staff -

GST on milk cans reduced from 18 percent to 12 percent, propagandists try to imply that a new 12 percent tax has been introduced

OpIndia Staff -

Union Education Ministry hands over probe into NEET-UG irregularities to CBI, Health Ministry postpones NEET-PG exam

OpIndia Staff -

Former Union Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed as new Director General of NTA, Subodh Kumar dismissed amid NEET-UG row

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com