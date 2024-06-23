A shocking murder case took place in Indore where BJP leader Monu Kalyane was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday (23rd June). He served as the city President of BJP’s Yuva Morcha and was a close aide of Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

According to reports, two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at him around 2 AM near the Chimanbagh area in Indore. Monu was putting up flags and posters for the Bhagwa Yatra when the assailants attacked him. One bullet hit his chest, and he was immediately rushed to MY Hospital in critical condition but was declared dead. Following the incident, some people vandalized and set fire to the homes of the accused in the morning.

The incident unfolded in the Chimanbagh area of the MG Road police station jurisdiction. According to the police, accused Piyush and Arjun killed Monu Kalyane due to an old enmity. Currently, both the accused are absconding and the search for them is ongoing.

Monu Kalyane was an influential person in the politics of Indore Assembly constituency number 03. He was considered to be a close associate of former MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya.

According to Police, the incident took place around 2 AM near Ganesh Mandal in Chimanbagh. Monu, son of Rajendra Kalyane, a resident of Usha Phatak, was putting up flags and banners with his brother and friends. He was preparing to lead the Bhagwa Yatra from Chimanbagh to Rajwada on Sunday.

(Image Source – Naiduniya)

According to the police, two youths named Piyush and Arjun arrived at the Chimanbagh intersection on a bike. While sitting on the bike, they engaged Monu in a discussion. During this time, Arjun, who was sitting pillion, took out a pistol and fired repeatedly at Monu Kalyane. He then fled from there with Piyush. The assailants also fired at Monu’s friends who were present at the Chimanbagh intersection, but they survived.

As per reports, one bullet hit Monu in the chest, and another grazed his right arm. His companions took him to MY Hospital in critical condition where he was declared dead.

The accused are also residents of the Chimanbagh area. Monu used to lend money at interest, and a dispute over these transactions is emerging as the motive behind the murder. Upon receiving information about the murder, police officers arrived at the scene and raided the homes of the accused, but they were not found. The police are actively searching for them, and police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any potential conflicts.

Following Monu’s murder, Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya and former MLA of Indore’s Assembly constituency number 03, reached Monu’s house with his supporters and met his family to console them.