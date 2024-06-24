Monday, June 24, 2024
‘Myanmar nationals have outnumbered locals’: Tribe in Manipur raises alarm over illegal settlements, Assam Rifles clarifies

According to MSU, the population of Myanmar nationals is now higher than that of the local Maring Naga tribe in 6 villages in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur. .

OpIndia Staff
On Saturday (22nd June), the Maring Students’ Union (MSU) released a press note, saying that refugees from Myanmar have outnumbered the local population in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

MSU, representing the Maring tribe, pointed out that it has collected the biometrics of 1428 Myanmar nationals, who fled the country amid the ongoing fight between the army junta and pro-democracy forces.

They have taken refuge in 6 Maring Naga villages, namely, Saibol, Moirengthel, Chanringphai, Lamlong Khunou, Choktong, and Satang. According to MSU, the population of Myanmar nationals is now higher than that of the local Maring Naga tribe.

The Maring Students’ Union has also claimed that the Myanmar refugees have been illegally building houses in the villages without permission from the State authorities.

The Assam Rifles, a central paramilitary force responsible for border security in the area, has refuted claims of illegal settlements.

In a statement, it said, “In the said area, extending from BP 82 to 89, some refugees have indeed taken shelter due to warlike situation in Myanmar, however they are immediately repatriated as the security situation improves across the IMB. The accommodation arrangements for the refugees comprise of self-help, bare essential thatched huts with polythene covers”

It further added, “The State Administration is fully aware of the presence of refugees in the area and have also collected the biometric data of the refugees. Proper coordination in terms of security exists between the Security Forces and the State Administration.”

“Security Forces maintain a vigilant presence and are actively managing the border area to prevent any unlawful activities,” it concluded.

Searched termsmanipur, myanmar, burmese
