On Friday, the 28th of June, a dreadful murder came to the fore from the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. Police nabbed one individual identified as Arbaaz after he murdered his wife Chahat over minor domestic arguments. The incident came to the fore while the accused attempted to dispose of the deceased by chopping her body into 4-5 pieces.

As per the reports, the accused mercilessly beheaded her, severed her hands, and sliced her body into four pieces. A police officer stated that the perpetrator, Arbaaz, married Chahat, a 21-year-old woman from Uttarakhand, around six months ago. They began living in a rented room without informing their relatives. However, they had begun having issues between them.

UP के मुजफ्फरनगर से भयावह और डरावनी खबर



अरबाज ने चाहत को टुकड़ों में काटा और बोरे में भरकर फेंक दिया.



21 साल की चाहत ने अरबाज से लव मैरिज की थी और परिवार के मना करने के बाद भी 7 महीने पहले भागकर निकाह किया था. दोनों में झगड़ा हुआ तो अरबाज ने अपने दोस्त शाहरुख़ को बुलाया. चाहत… pic.twitter.com/Ccc6d09IIG — Abhay Pratap Singh (बहुत सरल हूं) (@IAbhay_Pratap) June 28, 2024

He stated that a week ago, Arbaaz killed Chahat with a sharp weapon and severed her head and hands. According to SP Satyanarayan Prajapat, the city police were notified by some locals that two people were riding a motorcycle in the direction of the Kali River in Niyazipur village and trying to float a sack through it.

After learning this, the police and ASP hurried over to the location to learn that the accused with his friend were trying to dispose of the body of the deceased girl stuffed in the sack. “One of the suspects escaped when he saw the police, but they caught the other man. When they questioned him, they found a headless body in a sack,” Prajapat added.

The accused confessed that he married 21-year-old Chahat around six months ago. They soon began fighting over a variety of issues during the last six months.

About seven days ago, he and an accomplice slit his wife’s throat with a knife. The officer stated that a team had been organized to arrest the second accused. Police also stated that they had recovered the murder weapon.

Chahat was a resident of Kotdwar in Uttarakhand and Arbaaz is a resident of Muzaffarnagar in UP. Arbaaz has been arrested by the police while his friend is on the run. A team has been formed to nab the other accused as well.