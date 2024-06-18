Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: Eid celebrated peacefully under alert state administration, no Namaz on roads after Muslim leaders support CM Yogi’s appeal

CM Yogi had already instructed officials from all districts and senior state-level officers regarding Eid preparations. He emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue with religious leaders and other prominent community members to ensure a positive message is conveyed to the public.

11

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s appeal, the state set an example again with Eid prayers that were offered in designated areas and not on the roads without obstructing traffic flow across the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha on Monday.

Muslim religious leaders backed the Chief Minister’s appeal, leading to Eid prayers held exclusively at designated Eidgahs and other traditional locations. In areas where mosques and Eidgahs had limited space, prayers were conducted in different shifts.

Tight security measures were implemented across the state, including drone surveillance in sensitive areas. Additionally, a heavy police force conducted a flag march the day before to reassure the public about their safety.

Earlier during Eid-ul-Fitr, a similar response was witnessed to the Chief Minister’s appeal when prayers were offered in mosques and not on roads.

He advised senior officers at the police station, circle, district, range, zone, and division levels to hold peace committee meetings and involve the media to maintain an atmosphere of peace and harmony. Additionally, he directed that designated areas for sacrifices be marked in advance and stressed that the sacrifice of banned animals should be strictly prohibited. A systematic plan for waste disposal after the sacrifices should also be implemented in every district.

According to estimates, this year, namaz was performed at more than 30,000 places across the state, with about 3,000 designated sites where strong security arrangements were made.

Previously, in many cities across the state, millions of people would offer namaz on roads and other places, causing traffic problems. However, as a result of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s call, a new message is being sent across the country, with namaz being peacefully performed in mosques and Eidgahs in every district of the state.

Additionally, with Ganga Dussehra on Sunday, Eid-ul-Azha on Monday, and Bada Mangal of the Jyeshtha month on Tuesday, the state police department remained on high alert. This proactive approach helped dispel fears of potential disputes, leading to joyful and enthusiastic celebrations reported from all 75 districts. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

