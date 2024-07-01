Pro-Khalistani elements are all set to hold a massive event in Canada dedicated to Khalistani terrorists Talwinder Singh Parmar and Hardeep Singh Nijjar on 28th July in Calgary. According to a report by Canadian journalist Bezirhan Mocha, pro-Khalistani Sikhs from across North America are expected to attend the event and vote for the Khalistan Referendum. The event is being organised by the Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice and World Sikh Organisation.

Notably, the report pointed towards the links of Calgary Mayor Prabhjote Kaur “Jyoti” Gondek to Khalistani organisations making Calgary one of the best places to organise such events.

A massive event dedicated to Canadian-Sikh terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar and slain militant Hardeep Singh Nijjar is set to take place in Calgary on the 28th of July.



Out of all the places in North America, Sikhs for Justice chose to descend on Calgary to dedicate their… https://t.co/4Hgg0m9pSR pic.twitter.com/wri7tuGGcP — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) July 1, 2024

The Radicalised Place Of Worship

The event is being organised at Dashmesh Cultural Centre in Martindale, Calgary. This particular Gurdwara is at the top of the list of pro-Khalistani Gurdwaras in Canada. Mocha mentioned that the Gurdwara has ties with radical Sikh organisations including Sikhs For Justice and World Sikh Organisation.

To promote the event, a convoy will start from Dashmesh Gurdwara on 6th July and travel to different places. Notably, it is the same day Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre are expected to visit Calgary.

Interestingly, George Chahal’s 3rd annual pancake breakfast event is scheduled for the same date at Genesis Centre which is only 1 KM away from Dashmesh Gurdwara. PM Trudeau is expected to attend the breakfast event as the pro-Khalistani convoy passes by the Genesis Centre.

Dashmesh Gurdwara often make headlines for putting up posters praising Khalistani terrorists. At present, a post celebrating Khalistani terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar and others is placed outside the Gurdwara. For those who are unaware, Parmar was responsible for Canada’s deadliest terror attack, the Kanishka Air India Bombing, which led to the death of 331 people, mostly Canadians.

Canadian politicians supporting pro-Khalistani sentiments

Interestingly, Canadian politicians often support this Gurdwara. Alberta’s premier Danielle Smith attended a fundraiser at the Gurdwara along with Jyoti Gondek. In May 2024, the Gurdwara hosted a “religious parade” glorifying Khalistani terrorists. The parade was attended by Gondek, Liberal MP George Chahal, Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan and provincial NDP’s Parmeet Singh. In short, it would not be a stretch to say that pro-Khalistani elements have penetrated all political parties in Canada. RCMP, Calgary Police and Canadian Armed Forces were also part of the parade.

World Sikh Organisation

World Sikh Organisation or WSO is a highly influential pro-Khalistani organisation that has links in all departments of the Canadian government. The elected officials who often give speeches at this Gurdwara are either part of WSO or their family members are part of the organisation. For example, MP Chahal’s father Ram Raghbir Chahal was former International President of the WSO. Gondek’s father Jasdev Singh Grewal was a board member of WSO. Gondek is frequent to Gurdwara events and often gives speeches at events organised by WSO at the Gurdwara.

EXCLUSIVE:

Canadian Police Participate in Parade Glorifying Terrorists Including Talwinder Singh Parmar



Billed as a "religious parade" in Calgary, Alberta, this event took on a distinctly political tone, displaying posters that accused India of assassinations and featured names… pic.twitter.com/WJcj4JY0De — Mocha Bezirgan 🇨🇦 (@BezirganMocha) May 11, 2024

Not to forget, Gian Singh Sandhu, founder of WSO, was questioned by the RCMP disaster task force several times in connection to the 1985 Air India bombing. Convicted terrorist Jaspal Atwal claimed WSO paid his legal fees but the claims were rejected by WSO.

The World Sikh Organisation was formed in July 1984 following Operation Bluestar. Its X account is currently withheld in India. The organisation has openly encouraged and supported and even participated with Khalistanis.

One of the key WSO members Didar Singh Bains had prominently called for the separation of Punjab from India and raised a demand for Khalistan. In 2014-15, the WSO helped Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party campaign before the federal polls.

What’s worse is that the WSO was granted an intervener status before the Commission of Inquiry set up for probing the Air India 182 bombing. An X user alleged that the WSO openly questioned the Canadian police in order to defend the terrorists responsible for the attacks.

It was at the founding convention of the World Sikh Organisation at Madison Square in New York that the Babbar Khalsa terrorist Ajaib Singh Bagri on 28 July 1984 had openly called for the killing of Hindus. “Until we kill 50,000 Hindus, we will not rest,” he had said using the WSO platform.

Sikhs For Justice

The organiser of the pro-Khalistani event on 28th July, Sikhs For Justice is a Khalistani terrorist organisation founded by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. He often makes anti-India videos demanding a separate Sikh nation, Khalistan. Pannun is known for announcing cash rewards to lure young Sikhs living in India to draw graffiti and hoist Khalistani flags on government buildings, especially around important events. Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a close associate of Pannun and supported Khalistan Referendum.

Najjar was killed in a possible gang war in June 2023. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Indian agents of the murder, an accusation that India has denied repeatedly. The allegations along with Canada’s repeated meddling with India’s internal affairs have resulted in sour relations between the two nations.