On 1st July, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath fact-checked Congress MP and LOP Rahul Gandhi’s statement on compensation to displaced persons in Ayodhya. Accusing Gandhi of making false statements in parliament regarding the distribution of compensation in Ayodhya, CM Yogi labelled his statements misleading and part of a conspiracy to defame Ayodhya.

श्री राहुल गांधी का बयान झूठ का एक पुलिंदा है, उत्तर प्रदेश और श्री अयोध्या धाम को बदनाम करने की साजिश है…



इसका जवाब समय आने पर श्री अयोध्या धाम और देश की जनता कांग्रेस पार्टी व इंडी गठबंधन को देगी। pic.twitter.com/sWygrJx48d — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 1, 2024

CM Yogi gave details of the compensation.

While refuting the claims, CM Yogi Adityanath provided detailed figures of the compensation disbursed in Ayodhya. He stated that the government has distributed Rs 1,733 crores as compensation to the individuals displaced by various development projects in and around the city.

₹23.66 crore for residential houses affected by the Bhakti Path.

₹119.20 crore for the Helipad and Road Project.

₹21.09 crore for the NH 227B project.

₹295 crore for the Ayodhya Bypass (Ring Road).

₹114.69 crore for residential and commercial establishments.

₹14.12 crore for displaced persons related to the Ram Janmabhoomi.

₹29 crore for the Panchkosi Parikrama Path.

₹163.90 crore for the construction of NH 330A.

₹35.03 lakh for the Rudoli-Rozagaon Railway Station Doubling Project.

CM Yogi emphasised the fact that the government provided adequate compensation to all affected individuals who lost land, shops or houses in the process. He added that alternative commercial spaces were provided to those who lost their shops but did not have land for reconstruction. A total of 21,548 individuals in Ayodhya recieved compensation.

“Today, when Ayodhya is re-establishing its glory and attracting the whole world, how can Congress consider it good? Congress is a bundle of lies. The truth is that Rs 1,733 crore has been made available to the people of Ayodhya only for compensation. Be it Rampath, Bhaktipath, Janmabhoomi Path or the airport, those whose land, shops, and houses were involved have been compensated. Those who had space to build a shop at the back, their shops were built, and the work of providing shops to those who did not have space was taken forward by building a multi-level complex,” he said.

CM Yogi criticised Rahul Gandhi for deliberately attempting to mislead the public and tarnish the image of Ayodhya. He accused the Congress party of historically neglecting the Holy City’s development and opposing its cultural significance. He remarked that the Congress party had even “exiled” Ayodhya and stained the Saryu River with blood during their rule.

Demand for apology

CM Yogi Adityanath demanded a public apology from Rahul Gandhi. He described Gandhi’s statement as deeply hurtful to the sentiments of millions of Hindus in India. He urged the Congress leader to apologise for his immature comments and added that such statements reveal Rahul’s lack of understanding and maturity as a leader.

CM Yogi also pointed out that Hinduism is intrinsic to India’s identity and soul. It transcends caste and community. Criticising Congress for indulging in appeasement politics, CM Yogi asserted that those with better expectations from Rahul Gandhi should now recognise his immaturity.

Rahul Gandhi’s false statement in Parliament on Ayodhya

During his “Motion of Thanks” statement on President’s address, LOP Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi instilled fear in people of Ayodhya, he snatched their land, demolished their homes, and didn’t let the poor and the farmers of Ayodhya attend the temple’s inauguration. People sent them the right message.”

#BreakingNews: Massive ruckus in #LokSabha over LoP Rahul Gandhi's 'secular' pitch



"Land was snatched from people of Ayodhya and no compensation was given.." says #RahulGandhi



Rahul also claims, "PM instilled fear among Ayodhya residents" #Congress #BJP pic.twitter.com/M3H90ULcHw — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) July 1, 2024

He made several remarks that were refuted by BJP leaders in the Parliament and later during press conferences. During his speech, he called all Hindus violent which was objected by both Prime Minister Narendra Modia and Home Minister Amit Shah.