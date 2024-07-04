Thursday, July 4, 2024
Fatehpur, UP: Porn-addict 'Hafiz' Dilnawaz and Maulvi Rakimuddin brutally rape a 9-year-old boy to death, discard body inside well, arrested by police
Crime
Fatehpur, UP: Porn-addict ‘Hafiz’ Dilnawaz and Maulvi Rakimuddin brutally rape a 9-year-old boy to death, discard body inside well, arrested by police

OpIndia Staff
Hafiz Dilnawaz raped and killed minor in madarsa. Maulvi Rakimuddin dumped the body.
Hafiz Dilnawaz raped and killed minor in madarsa. Maulvi Rakimuddin dumped the body. Both have been arrested by Fatehpur police (Image: OpIndia Hindi)
9

On 3rd July, a ‘hafiz’ identified as Dilnawaz and a maulvi identified as Rakimuddin were arrested by Fatehpur Police, Uttar Pradesh, in connection to the murder of a 9-year-old student inside a madrasa. The arrested accused in the matter are brothers-in-law. The deceased minor victim was sexually assaulted inside the madrasa on 29th June. Fearing exposure, the accused killed the child.

As per reports, Dilnawaz was addicted to watching porn. While speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) IPS Uday Shankar Singh said that 20 students are studying in the said madrasa. He added that hafiz Dilnawaz, who teaches at the madrasa, committed the sexual assault on the 9-year-old. The child reportedly resisted the assault leading to his murder. After killing the innocent kid, Dilnawaz and Rakumuddin disposed of the body. They stuffed the dead body into a sack and threw it into a well near a cemetery located just 400 meters away from Madarsa.

SP further added that separate investigations are being conducted by the Child Welfare Committee and the District Minority Welfare Department in the matter. The legality of madarsa is also being checked by the concerned authorities. The deceased minor kid was the youngest child in the madrasa. Media reports suggest that on the day of the incident, Dilnawaz was watching porn on his mobile phone.

SP Singh said that hafiz Dilnawaz found the victim alone in madarsa and sexually assaulted him. Following the heinous act, he feared exposure and strangulated the kid using a rope. Dilnawaz’s brother-in-law Rakimuddin, the maulvi of the same madrasa, planned to dispose of the body to save his brother-in-law.

Rakimuddin stuffed the body into a sack during the night and threw it into a well near the cemetery. They took the body from Madarsa to the well on a bike. Later, Rakimuddin informed the family of the child that the victim disappeared from the madrasa. The police have recovered the rope used in the murder and both accused have been arrested.

The bike used for transporting the dead body has been recovered by the police.

Details of the case

On 30th June, some shepherds from Saura village under the Malwan police Station area in district Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, spotted the dead body of a child floating in a well. They informed the police about the dead body. The police recovered the body and found that the hands and feet of the corpse were tied. There was a tape placed over the mouth as well.

The family of the child was called for identification. Following the identification of the deceased as 9-year-old son of a resident of Baraura village in Malwan block, Fatehpur, the dead body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. Based on the complaint of the victim’s family, maulvi and Hafiz of the madrasa were detained by the police.

According to reports, a few months ago, the victim’s family enrolled the child in the Ulama Madrassa located in Saura for Arabic and religious study. Around 5 days ago, they left the child in the Madrassa from where he went missing.

Following the post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to the family for last rites.

