A heart-wrenching murder case has come to light from Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The body of a 9-year-old child, who went missing from a nearby Madrassa a few days earlier, was recovered from a well near Singhara cemetery. The dead body was stuffed in a sack. When the yellow sack was opened, the Police found that the child’s hands and legs were tied with a rope and his face was covered with plastic tape.

The Police then sent the body for postmortem and registered a murder case. Based on the complaint of the victim’s family and grounds of suspicion, Police detained two suspects including one Maulvi of the Madrassa where the minor was studying.

The incident pertains to the Saura village of the Malwan police station area in Fatehpur district. According to reports, a few months ago, the victim’s family enrolled the child in the Ulama Madrassa located in Saura for Arabic and religious study. Around 5 days ago, they left the child in the Madrassa from where he went missing.

The deceased victim has been identified as Aalim (9), son of Akhtar Ali who is a resident of Baraura village in Malwan block, Fatehpur. Apart from three daughters, he was the only son in his family. According to reports, on 25th June, Aalim went out of Madrassa after which he went missing. At around 5:00 pm that day, Maulvi Rukumuddin of the Madrasa informed the family about his disappearance. After endlessly searching for their child with no success, the family informed the local police station about it.

The next day, during the search for the missing child, locals noticed that the cap and slippers of the child were lying near a well that was about 500 meters from the Madrassa. On suspicion, they looked into the well and saw that a sack was going down in the well. They then immediately alerted the Police about it. After reaching the spot, Police with the help of the locals pulled out the sack and recovered the dead body of the missing child.

The father of the deceased child has filed a complaint with the police station against two individuals including a Maulana of the Madrassa. He has accused them of disposing of the dead body after killing the child. Additional SP Vijay Shankar Mishra said that the body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered against two people under relevant sections. Both the youths are being detained and interrogated.

ASP Vijay Shankar Mishra added that based on the evidence found at the spot, possible reasons and the accused are being investigated.