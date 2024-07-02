Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: Gurfan stabs 17-year-old Tamannah to death for ‘avoiding him’, arrested

According to officials, the victim and accused had known each other for quite some time. The girl had gone to Badi Omti market when Gufran approached her and stabbed her many times in the busy street around 7.30 p.m. 

Madhya Pradesh: Gurfan stabs 17-yo Tamannah to death for ignoring him in Jabalpur, on run, probe underway
Family of the girl (Image- Naiduniya)
On Monday, 1st July evening, a 17-year-old girl, Tamannah Qureshi, was brutally stabbed to death in a crowded marketplace in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh by an accused identified as Gufran. The police have launched an investigation and arrested the accused.

As per the reports, the accused person fled away from the spot as the bystanders stood shocked. However, some of the locals took the girl to the hospital, but she died while on the way. According to Omti Circle SP Rajesh Rathore, the girl, and Gufran were friends but recently she had stopped talking to him. “This angered him and he killed her. Things will be clear once the investigation is over,” he added.

Further, as per the local reports, the accused had pre-planned the murder and was waiting for the girl to arrive at the spot. The girl happened to arrive at the market in a car. The accused launched an attack on her the moment she got down of the vehicle. He continued to stab her several times resulting in severe injuries.

Meanwhile, the car driver also fled from the spot as the bystanders attempted to stop him. On his escape, the locals damaged the vehicle and took the girl to the hospital where she was declared dead. The police were informed about the incident in the meantime and checked the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

The police launched a manhunt and arrested the accused.

