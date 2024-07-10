A horrifying video from Pakistan’s Dera Ghazi Khan area recently started doing rounds on social media in which some men were seen brutally assaulting a woman and cutting her nose. In the graphic video, the accused forcibly held the woman and tied her hands and legs with a cloth. The distressing footage shows the accused cutting her nose with a sharp knife, with blood visibly dripping down. The terrified victim could be heard pleading to kill her instead.

As per a Pakistani media report, the woman was heard speaking in the Seraiki language and begging for death rather than cutting her nose.

Graphic Warning: Incident that unfolded in Dera Ghazi Khan, a group of Muslims, kidnapped a woman named Shahrian Mai.The motive behind this heinous act was her refusal to engage in a friendship and sexual relationship with a man named Zafar Lashairi. The video footage, which is… pic.twitter.com/O2us9OK9k1 — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) July 9, 2024

Dera Ghazi Khan, Pakistan: A woman, Shahrian Mai was kidnapped, brutally assaulted, and gang-raped by a group led by Zafar Lashairi after she rejected his advances.



Disturbing video footage shows the assault and stabbing of Shahrian Mai.

pic.twitter.com/GFYXJuiXgf — Treeni (@TheTreeni) July 9, 2024

According to Pakistani media, the incident took place around 8 months ago but the Pakistan Police didn’t take any action in this matter on the pretext that “no complaint was filed” of the incident. Reportedly, the incident took place in the area of Shah Sadar Deen police station.

After the video started doing rounds, Pakistan’s NCHR asked the District Police Officer (DPO) of Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali to provide the FIR and submit a detailed report on the incident. Subsequently, on Sunday (7th July), DG Khan Police arrested four accused including the main suspect Zafar Lashari and his accomplice Safdar.

According to reports, the accused committed the horrifying act allegedly after the victim refused to have relations with them.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s sister, the Shah Saddardin police arrested the suspects and registered a case under sections 334, 511, and 354 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Speaking to Dawn, the DPO Syed Ali confirmed that the police have arrested the suspects involved in the inhuman act.

Speaking with another Pakistani media channel, DPO Syed Ali claimed that the video could be from Muzaffargarh or DG Khan. He claimed that the victim had denied that her nose was cut.

He said, “The video could be from Muzaffargarh or DG Khan. The video was attributed to a girl who was called to the police station, where she claimed that her nose was not cut but rather she was defamed.”

After seeing the horrifying video, the victim’s sister Shehran Bibi stated the incident is 8 months old. The accused, Zafar Lashari, and others had cut her younger sister Salma’s nose.