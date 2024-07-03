The Uttar Pradesh Police on June 30th arrested 4 individuals involved in the Hardoi murder case within 24 hours. Two accused were shot in the legs during the encounter. Reportedly, two policemen have also been injured.

The arrest happened after the police received a tip that four people accused of murder intended to flee somewhere by car. Based on this information, the joint police unit pursued the miscreants who were fleeing from Bairiya Tiraha to Shahabad via the Pali Kasba route.

थाना पाली पुलिस, स्वाट व एसओजी/सर्विलांस टीम द्वारा 23 वर्षीय युवक की हत्या के 04 नामजद हत्यारोपियों को 24 घंटे के भीतर गिरफ्तार (पुलिस मुठभेड़ में 02 अभियुक्त घायल) कर उनके कब्जे से 03 अवैध शस्त्र, जिंदा व खोखा कारतूस, एक कार, 04 डंडे रक्तरंजित आलाकत्ल बरामद किये गए ।(1/2) pic.twitter.com/AFifmorTZA — Hardoi Police (@hardoipolice) June 30, 2024

As a move was made to stop them, the criminals began firing at the cops and tried escaping. The miscreants stopped the car in the nearby forest area on the way to Kahar Kala and opened fire on the police. Accused Rizwan was shot in the left leg, while Taufiq, a resident of Pali, was wounded in the right leg. Two more accused named in the murder, Rehman and Abrar Ali were also arrested.

The accused persons, Rizwan, together with his brother Rehman Ishtiaq, Rizwan, Abrar, Javed, Taufiq, and Arshad had allegedly attacked Aman Rajput on Saturday night. Aman had lent money to Rizwan and had been recently demanding it back. Enraged by this, the accused launched an attack on Aman’s home, shot him dead, and also injured his pregnant sister. His other family members were also injured.

Further investigations are underway.