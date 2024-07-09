A case of the suspicious death of a Dalit girl has come to light from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Alleging that she was murdered, her family members filed a Police complaint against a man named Dr. Zubaid and his wife Junaiba. The deceased victim worked at Shifa Hospital, which is run by the accused couple. It is alleged that Dr. Zubaid and Junaiba killed the deceased by poisoning her. However, her post-mortem report failed to establish the exact cause of her death. The incident took place on Friday (5th July).

The incident pertains to the Behat police station area of Saharanpur district. The sister of the deceased victim filed a Police complaint on Saturday (6th July). In the complaint, she stated that her sister had been working in the ‘Shifa Jacha Bacha Hospital (Child Care hospital) for the last 7 months. The accused couple, Dr. Zubaid, and his wife Junaiba run the hospital.

The complaint added that on 5th July, the victim, as usual, left her home for the Hospital at around 8:30 am but she didn’t return home even after 24 hours. In the past, the victim had stayed at the hospital overnight due to excessive work because of which the family members assumed that she might be busy.

At around 10:30 A.M. on Saturday (6th July), the victim’s family received a phone call from Shifa Hospital. They were told that the victim’s health had deteriorated and they were asked to immediately come to the hospital. When her mother and sister reached the hospital, they met Dr. Junaiba who told them that the victim was unconscious.

Dr. Junaiba asked them to immediately take her to a better hospital. As per the complaint, the victim’s body was lying outside on a folding table. It is alleged that by that time, the girl’s body had started turning blue.

It is further alleged that Dr. Zubaid did not even allow them to talk to the victim in his clinic. Her family then booked a tempo and took her to the district hospital in critical condition where she was declared dead.

Her sister expressed apprehension that either the victim was administered a poisonous injection at the Shifa Hospital or she was killed by poisoning. The family members also expressed fear of rape with the victim. Further in the complaint, they demanded strict action against the accused.

प्रकरण में मृतका के शरीर पर कोई चोट आती नही है।पोस्ट मार्टम में मौत का कारण ज्ञात नही हो सका है। विसरा सुरक्षित किया गया है।प्रकरण में थाना बेहट पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) July 7, 2024

Meanwhile, the Police have registered an FIR against Dr. Zubaid, his wife Junaiba, and other employees of the hospital. They have been booked under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS 2023).

Police stated that no injury marks were found on the body of the deceased. Her post-mortem report also didn’t establish the exact cause of her death. The viscera sample has been preserved for further investigation. Police are taking further legal action in this matter. OpIndia has the FIR copy.

Saharanpur unit of Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration and demanded strict action against the accused. Speaking with OpIndia, Bajrang Dal’s Saharanpur functionary Abhishek Pandit said that the accused killed the victim with proper planning.

He said that they would also demand the District Magistrate to investigate whether all the documents of the hospital are complete and does it follow all the necessary standards.

Abhishek added that they will constitutionally fight against the accused, both on the streets and in the courts as well.