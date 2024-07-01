UP: Muskaan Saifi embraces Hinduism and marries a Hindu man as per Vedic rituals in a Bareilly temple

In the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl, Muskaan Saifi, reverted to Hinduism and married a Hindu man named Rajesh Kumar in a temple on Sunday (30th June). The couple performed the Vedic rituals during their marriage amidst the chants of Gayatri Mantra. The wedding rituals were performed in the presence of Acharya Pandit KK Shankhdhar, and Hindu rights groups.

Muskaan Saifi hails from Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. Muskaan’s father was originally a Hindu but converted to Islam after marrying a Muslim woman in Delhi. Muskan began interacting with Rajesh Kumar, a Bareilly’s Izzat Nagar resident via social media. Soon after, they became good friends and this friendship eventually blossomed into love. Muskan, 19, and Rajesh, 23, wanted to marry, but their families were against it and Muskaan faced numerous constraints.

However, Rajesh did not lose hope and continued to make efforts to marry Muskaan. Later, he learnt about Agastya Muni Ashram. On Sunday, Rajesh and Muskaan arrived at the Ashram along with their acquaintances. The duo requested Pandit KK Shankhdhar to conduct their wedding rituals. After checking the necessary documents of Rajesh and Muskaan including Muskaan’s affidavit confirming that she is marrying Rajesh of her own free will, the Pandit got them married as per Hindu tradition.

Following the marriage, Acharya Pandit KK Shankhdhar and other representatives of Hindu organisations blessed the newlyweds. After marriage, Muskaan Saifi became Khushi, and Rajesh Kumar expressed his joy at finding each other as husband and wife. Muskaan claims that she has believed in Hinduism since childhood. Muskaan has also stated in writing that she is aware that her family were Hindus who converted as a result of several atrocities.

Moreover, Muskaan said that women are not respected in Islam, and she is afraid of adverse practices such as triple talaq and halala. Muskaan (now Khushi) has happily moved to her in-laws’ home following her marriage.