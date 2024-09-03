Monday, September 30, 2024
3 Adani Group firms join the World Economic Forum to advance global decarbonisation initiative

Adani Group World Economic Forum decarbonisation
Adani Group companies join WEF to play key role in decarbonisation (Image Source: Economic Times)
9

The Adani Group is all set to play a key role in global decarbonisation through its three firms—Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) (through its subsidiary Adani New Industries Ltd), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) and Ambuja Cements Ltd—by joining World Economic Forum’s ‘Transitioning Industrial Clusters’ initiative, forming the Adani Mundra Cluster.

The initiative aims to enhance cooperation between businesses in the cluster to support economic growth, job creation, and decarbonisation efforts with the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Mundra, which began as a port operation in 1993, has grown into India’s largest port and a key industrial hub, hosting companies from various industries. These include solar and wind energy manufacturing as well as cement production, which is known for its high emissions challenges.

In a statement released to the media, the Adani Group said, “APSEZ has committed to transitioning all its port operations to renewable energy by 2025, to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Meanwhile, the Ambuja Cements plant in Mundra is set to become the world’s lowest-emission cement facility, aligning with the company’s broader 2050 net-zero target.”

Plans are also underway, the statement said, to develop one of the largest green hydrogen production hubs globally at the Adani Mundra Cluster, with a capacity of 1 Million Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MMTPA) by 2030, expanding to 3 MMTPA by 2040. This will be made possible through an integrated value chain that includes the manufacturing of 10 GW of solar modules, 5 GW of wind turbines, and 5 GW of electrolysers. The cluster will also produce green hydrogen derivatives like ammonia, furthering its leadership in renewable energy.

Highlighting the opportunity to collaborate with global industry leaders and experts through the World Economic Forum to advance decarbonisation, Karan Adani, Managing Director of APSEZ and Director of Ambuja Cements, said, “By joining the World Economic Forum’s Transitioning Industrial Clusters initiative, the signatories will have the opportunity to collaborate with global industry peers, think-tanks, policymakers and experts to pioneer innovative approaches towards decarbonization.”

Roberto Bocca, Head of the Centre for Energy and Materials at the World Economic Forum, welcomed the Adani Mundra Cluster to the global community of 23 industrial clusters. He noted that by leveraging Gujarat’s renewable energy potential, the cluster is well-positioned to become a key player in South Asia’s green hydrogen market while benefiting from the knowledge exchange with other global clusters.

“We are delighted to welcome the Adani Mundra Cluster to our international community of 23 industrial clusters, as one of the first two clusters in India,” Bocca said. “By tapping into Gujarat’s significant renewable energy capacity, the cluster is on track to becoming one of the leading green hydrogen hubs in South Asia. Within the Transitioning Industrial Clusters community, Adani Mundra can exchange knowledge with fellow clusters and advance the energy transition.”

