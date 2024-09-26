In yet another case of love jihad, a Muslim man was arrested in Assam for trapping a Hindu woman by hiding his identity and pretending to be a Hindu. The incident took place in Titabor town in Jorhat District, where accused Quran Ali was arrested after a complaint filed by the victim woman.

As per reports, Quran Ali is from Fakirganj in South Salmara district and was working as a plumber in the Jal Jeevan Mission in Titabor town. But he introduced himself as Karan Singh. He arrived in Titabor in September last year to work. While residing there, he developed a relationship with a Hindu girl using his fake identity.

As the initial introduction developed into friendship and then intimate relationship, they used to talk on video calls and exchange photos. Ali recorded such video calls with the girls, some of which included objectionable moments. He also had lots of intimate photos of the girl on his phone.

He then started to blackmail her using the visuals, threatening to publish the photos on videos on internet, and demanded money from her. She paid him small amounts ₹5000, ₹10000 etc multiple times.

However, after some time the girl learnt his true identity and confronted him. In retaliation, he forced her to change her religion to Islam. He even threatened to kill her family members if she does not convert.

Even after the conversion, he continued to demand more money. His demands started to increase, with demanding ₹2 lakh, ₹3 lakh etc amounts. Helpless, the woman at last informed her family, and then they approached the police with the help of local RSS workers, and lodged a complaint.

Accordingly, the Titabor Police booked Quran Ali under sections 299, 308(4), 318(2), 319(2), 351(3), 55 and 58 of the BNS. The police then arrested the accused on Wednesday night with the help of South Salmara police. He was produced before a court, and was remanded to judicial custody.

As per reports, Quran Ali is already married to two women. The police have initiated a probe in this case.