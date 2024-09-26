Thursday, September 26, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAssam: Quran Ali becomes Karan Singh to trap Hindu woman, blackmails for money using...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Assam: Quran Ali becomes Karan Singh to trap Hindu woman, blackmails for money using compromising videos and forces her to convert to Islam, arrested

Quran Ali is from Fakirganj in South Salmara district and was working as a plumber in the Jal Jeevan Mission in Titabor town. But he introduced himself as Karan Singh.

OpIndia Staff
0

In yet another case of love jihad, a Muslim man was arrested in Assam for trapping a Hindu woman by hiding his identity and pretending to be a Hindu. The incident took place in Titabor town in Jorhat District, where accused Quran Ali was arrested after a complaint filed by the victim woman.

As per reports, Quran Ali is from Fakirganj in South Salmara district and was working as a plumber in the Jal Jeevan Mission in Titabor town. But he introduced himself as Karan Singh. He arrived in Titabor in September last year to work. While residing there, he developed a relationship with a Hindu girl using his fake identity.

As the initial introduction developed into friendship and then intimate relationship, they used to talk on video calls and exchange photos. Ali recorded such video calls with the girls, some of which included objectionable moments. He also had lots of intimate photos of the girl on his phone.

He then started to blackmail her using the visuals, threatening to publish the photos on videos on internet, and demanded money from her. She paid him small amounts ₹5000, ₹10000 etc multiple times.

However, after some time the girl learnt his true identity and confronted him. In retaliation, he forced her to change her religion to Islam. He even threatened to kill her family members if she does not convert.

Even after the conversion, he continued to demand more money. His demands started to increase, with demanding ₹2 lakh, ₹3 lakh etc amounts. Helpless, the woman at last informed her family, and then they approached the police with the help of local RSS workers, and lodged a complaint.

Accordingly, the Titabor Police booked Quran Ali under sections 299, 308(4), 318(2), 319(2), 351(3), 55 and 58 of the BNS. The police then arrested the accused on Wednesday night with the help of South Salmara police. He was produced before a court, and was remanded to judicial custody.

As per reports, Quran Ali is already married to two women. The police have initiated a probe in this case.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

High command angry on Vikramaditya Singh? After criticising Yogi govt, Congress left red-faced over Himachal govt’s ‘display names’ order

OpIndia Staff -

Court continues to protect fraud IAS Puja Khedkar: Extends protection from arrest despite all govt agencies confirming she lied and cheated

Siddhi -

Foreign Election interference? – George Soros set to buy 200+ radio stations in USA, had promised a Billion Dollars war chest to take down...

OpIndia Staff -

Man working as unpaid electrician at Khanauri farmer protest site dies by suicide due to debt burden, Bajrang Punia falsely claims he died because...

Raju Das -

Signboard says ‘Naresh Chicken’, employee seen spitting on food turns out to be Shehzad: How some tried to twist the narrative using shop name

OpIndia Staff -

Paracetamol, Antacid Pan-D, Levocetrizine among 50 medicines made by some companies found ‘Not of Standard Quality’ by CDSCO during testing

OpIndia Staff -

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI unveils some case records were “falsely created” and “altered” by police, says there was delay in collecting evidence

OpIndia Staff -

Shahi Idgah Committee’s communal politics slammed by HC after opposition to Rani of Jhansi statue, claiming park is ‘Waqf’ land too: Lies, ‘Namaz’ and...

Nupur J Sharma -

Manipur govt takes U-turn on ‘900 armed Kuki militants’ claim, now says no clear intel on that aspect

OpIndia Staff -

‘Modi, Hindus Go Back’: BAPS Mandir defaced with anti-Hindu graffiti in Sacramento, California

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com