BJP MP Jyotirmay Singh Mahato urged the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to investigate West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s involvement in the alleged health scam in the state given the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Drawing attention to the alleged financial irregularities and corruption involving former Principal of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Sandip Ghosh, MP Mahato pointed out a “more systemic issue” in West Bengal’s health sector.

In a letter addressed to the ED Director, MP Mahato highlighted the alleged corruption involving Sandip Ghosh during his tenure as principal of RG Kar Medical College and also alleged involvement of health officials in “covering up” the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar.

“I am writing to draw your attention to another deeply troubling case that deserves an equally thorough investigation: the financial irregularities and corruption linked to Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. This case, which is already under investigation by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has uncovered shocking details about how state resources have been siphoned off under his tenure, as well as the cover-up of a brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the same institution,” MP Mahato said in his letter.

The BJP MP also questioned the state government’s inaction against Dr Ghosh despite serious charges of financial irregularities against him.

“Before this, Dr Akhtar Ali, the former deputy superintendent of RG Kar Medical College, had flagged several complaints against Sandip Ghosh. Ali accused Ghosh of financial irregularities, including nepotism and the sale of unclaimed bodies and even highlighted how biomedical waste was being sold off. Instead of investigating these allegations, Dr Ali was punished and transferred, while Sandip Ghosh was protected and promoted, showing how powerful and well-connected he was within the system. When one asks who shielded Ghosh and facilitated his career despite serious charges, it becomes impossible to ignore the involvement of high-ranking political figures,” he mentioned.

MP Mahato also stressed the viral “letter” that was allegedly signed by Dr Ghosh ordering renovation at RG Kar a day after the rape incident and indicated possible tampering of evidence.

“A leaked memo clearly shows that urgent renovations were ordered near the crime scene just a day after the crime. The memo, signed by Sandip Ghosh, raises serious questions about evidence tampering. Was this entire operation carried out without the knowledge of the highest health authorities in West Bengal? It is hard to believe that such significant actions could be taken without higher-ups’ direct involvement or tacit approval,” the letter mentioned.

MP Mahato further alleged “blatant financial mismanagement”, misuse of public funds, and failure to protect vulnerable citizens from heinous crimes like the RG Kar case, saying that “all point to a larger health scam that cannot be ignored.”

“This brings us to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the portfolio of Health Minister. As Chief Minister and Health Minister, Mamata Banerjee must be held accountable for the scams unfolding in her departments,” he stated.

He also claimed that the corruption linked to Sandip Ghosh is not an isolated incident and alleged that “it is symptomatic of a larger systemic failure within West Bengal’s healthcare system, which has collapsed under the weight of corruption.” MP Mahato stressed the arrest and investigation of Mamata Banerjee in her capacity as Health Minister.

“If ministers have been arrested in other scams, then the Chief Minister herself should not be immune from investigation for the corruption in the health sector,” he said.

“This is not just about the RG Kar case; it is Mamata Banerjee’s health scam. The people of West Bengal deserve answers, and they deserve justice. I urge the Directorate of Enforcement to thoroughly investigate the Chief Minister’s involvement and take necessary action, including her arrest if the investigation warrants it,” he added.

The body of the trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of the R G Kar hospital on August 9. The incident sparked nationwide protests. A civic volunteer was arrested shortly after. The CBI also arrested Dr Sandip Ghosh for alleged financial misconduct at the medical establishment.

