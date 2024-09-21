Saturday, September 21, 2024
Another attempt to derail a train foiled: Mishap averted after fishplates, keys found on tracks in Surat

According to Western Railway, Vadodara Division unidentified people opened the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near the Kim railway station.

An attempted train derailment was thwarted on Saturday after miscreants removed fishplates and keys from a railway track near Kim Railway Station in Surat.

According to Western Railway, Vadodara Division unidentified people opened the fishplate and some keys from the UP line track and put them on the same track near the Kim railway station. However service was soon restored.

On September 19, the foundation work of eight stations for the bullet trains was completed in the State.

Bullet train project director Pramod Sharma said that the bullet train technology had come to India and that they were going forward through the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

“The bullet train technology has come to India…we are going forward through the ‘Make in India’ initiative. It is our duty to tell media about what we are doing…we get positivity and support through this,” said Sharma.

Earlier in the month, National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) which is overseeing the ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, said that the installation of noise barriers work along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor is underway.

These noise barriers are installed to mitigate the noise that will be generated by the train and civil structure during operations.

The noise barriers are 2 metres high from the rail level and 1 metre wide concrete panels. Each noise barrier weighs around 830-840 kg. They will reflect and distribute the aerodynamic sound generated by the train and the sound will be generated by the lower part of the train, primarily by the wheels running on the tracks, said NHRSCL. completed in Gujarat.

Bullet train project Director Pramod Sharma said that the bullet train technology has come to India and we are going forward through the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

