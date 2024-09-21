Saturday, September 21, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka BJP files formal complaint with police against Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka BJP files formal complaint with police against Rahul Gandhi for his controversial remarks in the USA

The BJP state unit accused Rahul Gandhi of making divisive and provocative remarks targeting the SC, ST and OBC communities, endangering India's internal security, sovereignty, unity and integrity.

OpIndia Staff
7

Karnataka BJP leaders filed a formal complaint with Police Inspector of High Ground Police Station in Bengaluru against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in USA over SC, ST and OBC communities.

The state unit accused LOP Rahul Gandhi of making divisive and provocative remarks targeting the SC, ST and OBC communities, endangering India’s internal security, sovereignty, unity and integrity.

The state unit also sought an investigation into the statements and legal action for the same.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi, while interacting with students and faculty at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, said that the Congress Party will think of scraping reservations when India becomes a ‘fair place’.

Rahul Gandhi, when asked about reservations during his conversation at Georgetown University, said that the Dalits, Adivasis and OBC communities are still not getting participation in the system, adding that India is not a ‘fair place’.

He also reiterated the need to conduct a caste census while saying that 90 per cent of the country’s population — OBCs, Dalits and Adivasis– not having proper representation in the country is the “elephant in the room.”

“There’s an elephant in the room. When we talk about the capture of institutions, businesses, and the media, the elephant in the room is that 90% of India–OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis–aren’t even part of the game. That’s really the elephant in the room,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Out of the top ten businesses in India, almost none are owned by the 90 per cent of the population. In the highest courts of the country, there is almost no participation from this 90 per cent. In the national media–anchors and journalists–there is zero participation from lower castes, OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis,” the Congress leader said.

Following these remarks in USA, the LOP Lok Sabha came under heavy scanners from BJP leaders.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Ambani’s ‘Antilia’ is Waqf property: Absconding Indian hate preacher Zakir Naik unfurls a bouquet of lies on Pakistani YouTuber’s podcast

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Citizens have no ‘right to truth’, factchecking by govt restricts fundamental right: How Bombay High court verdict in IT Amendment Rules case may embolden...

OpIndia Staff -

90% mosques in Telangana, 1.12 lakh out of 1.21 lakh mosques in UP do not have documents, Waqf Amendment will snatch those mosques from...

OpIndia Staff -

“They have played with sentiments of people,” Union Minister BL Verma after beef and pig fat found in Tirupati Prasadam

ANI -

Mumbai: Muslim mob prevents authorities from demolishing illegal construction in a mosque in Dharavi, BMC vehicles damaged and road blocked

OpIndia Staff -

Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says possibility of Congress leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala joining BJP cannot be ruled out

ANI -

Another attempt to derail a train foiled: Mishap averted after fishplates, keys found on tracks in Surat

ANI -

TDP MLA Gandi Babji hits out at Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party for their greed after Beef fat and Pig fat were found...

ANI -

United States: Indian official dies ‘mysteriously’ within embassy premises, investigation underway, Secret service probes suicide angle

OpIndia Staff -

Anticipating large scale attack on Durga Puja celebrations, Bangladesh National Hindu Alliance places 4 key demands including CCTV coverage, police and army security in...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com