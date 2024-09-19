Thursday, September 19, 2024
Pakistan: Doctor brutally killed over a Facebook post that locals declared as ‘blasphemy’, Umerkot Muslims had demanded his death

The jihadis targeted a police mobile vehicle and lit it on fire. Stones were also hurled at the cops who then intervened to apprehend around ten individuals and filed a criminal complaint against them.

OpIndia Staff
Extremists protest against the doctor.
Radicals protest against the doctor. (Source: @FarazPervaiz3/X)
33

A doctor named Shah Nawaz Shah was murdered in Umerkot of Sindh, Pakistan on 19th September after he was accused of sharing ‘blasphemous’ posts on social media. He was earlier booked under the draconian Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code which invokes the death penalty for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. Some accounts have mentioned that he was killed by the Mirpur Khas Police after which his corpse was moved to the Civil Hospital.

Image via @FarazPervaiz3/X

Dr Shah Nawaz was told to report to the Health Department in Karachi after being stripped of his duties at the District Headquarters Hospital in Umerkot on 17th September after massive outrage. The order mentioned, “strong presumption that you have shared blasphemous posts circulating on social media with alleged Facebook ID Shah Nawaz Shah (copies of posts are enclosed) desecrating the personalities of Prophet of Islam (Hazarat Muhammad Mustafa Sallallah Alaih Wa Alahi Wasallam) & twelve Imams.” The letter further added, “As protests have been started against you in Umerkot city & other various places, to avoid any law and order situation your services are not more required.”

Image via @FarazPervaiz3/X

The accusation was followed by major unrest as extremists took to the streets and staged a violent demonstration. On 18th September, they gathered in front of the local press club and called for the doctor’s immediate arrest. They called off the agitation after receiving assurances from the Umerkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that a criminal case would be filed against the doctor.

The jihadis targeted a police mobile vehicle and lit it on fire. Stones were also hurled at the cops who then intervened to apprehend around ten individuals and filed a criminal complaint against them. Station House Officer (SHO) Altaf Shah was suspended by authorities for his inability to prevent vandalism and damage to public and government property.

The police previously informed that squads had been assembled to capture the doctor as Umerkot and the surrounding areas remained closed for the second day in a row. Notably, Umerkot is the only district in Pakistan where the majority population is that of the Hindu community which owns many businesses there. The private clinic of the doctor was also attacked as furniture and other equipment were set ablaze.

Notably, Pakistan has been infested with multiple cases where people especially from the marginalised Hindu minority have lost their lives on allegations of blasphemy. Bloodthirsty Muslim mobs storm the streets and wreak havoc while the administration either merely watches as a helpless mute spectator or enables the radicals. In a recent case, a man was killed under the watch of police.

