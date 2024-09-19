A doctor named Shah Nawaz Shah was murdered in Umerkot of Sindh, Pakistan on 19th September after he was accused of sharing ‘blasphemous’ posts on social media. He was earlier booked under the draconian Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code which invokes the death penalty for alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad. Some accounts have mentioned that he was killed by the Mirpur Khas Police after which his corpse was moved to the Civil Hospital.

Image via @FarazPervaiz3/X

Dr Shah Nawaz was told to report to the Health Department in Karachi after being stripped of his duties at the District Headquarters Hospital in Umerkot on 17th September after massive outrage. The order mentioned, “strong presumption that you have shared blasphemous posts circulating on social media with alleged Facebook ID Shah Nawaz Shah (copies of posts are enclosed) desecrating the personalities of Prophet of Islam (Hazarat Muhammad Mustafa Sallallah Alaih Wa Alahi Wasallam) & twelve Imams.” The letter further added, “As protests have been started against you in Umerkot city & other various places, to avoid any law and order situation your services are not more required.”

Image via @FarazPervaiz3/X

The accusation was followed by major unrest as extremists took to the streets and staged a violent demonstration. On 18th September, they gathered in front of the local press club and called for the doctor’s immediate arrest. They called off the agitation after receiving assurances from the Umerkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) that a criminal case would be filed against the doctor.

Umarkot's Radical islamist Pir Amir Jan Sarhindi led a protest at the Press Club last night, Demand for the immediate arrest of Shah Nawaz, accused of alleged #blasphemy.

SSP Asif Raza Bloch, He has formed specialized teams tasked with apprehending Shah Nawaz, SSP Bloch has… pic.twitter.com/cPF59eZJvH — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) September 18, 2024

Tensions escalate in Umarkot over the alleged #blasphemy case against Dr Shah Nawaz. Despite legal action, a radical islamic mob's violence has intensified, leading to a police vehicle being stoned and set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/QG5t8Ps2WY — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) September 18, 2024

The jihadis targeted a police mobile vehicle and lit it on fire. Stones were also hurled at the cops who then intervened to apprehend around ten individuals and filed a criminal complaint against them. Station House Officer (SHO) Altaf Shah was suspended by authorities for his inability to prevent vandalism and damage to public and government property.

Radical Islamist Mob attacked the private clinic of alleged #blasphemy accused, Dr Shah Nawaz.

Shop Furniture and Medical equipment were taken to Allahwala Chowk and set on fire by Radical Islamist mob. pic.twitter.com/uaAHN63Dgm — Faraz Pervaiz (@FarazPervaiz3) September 18, 2024

The police previously informed that squads had been assembled to capture the doctor as Umerkot and the surrounding areas remained closed for the second day in a row. Notably, Umerkot is the only district in Pakistan where the majority population is that of the Hindu community which owns many businesses there. The private clinic of the doctor was also attacked as furniture and other equipment were set ablaze.

Umarkot (Sindh): Shahnawaz, who was accused of blasphemy, has been killed by the Mirpur Khas Police. His body has been moved to the Civil Hospital. pic.twitter.com/Ka7vG4OHZn — P.⚡️ (@TweetsOfPR) September 19, 2024

Notably, Pakistan has been infested with multiple cases where people especially from the marginalised Hindu minority have lost their lives on allegations of blasphemy. Bloodthirsty Muslim mobs storm the streets and wreak havoc while the administration either merely watches as a helpless mute spectator or enables the radicals. In a recent case, a man was killed under the watch of police.