Monday, September 30, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAnother protest rocks Himachal Pradesh, protesting Hindu groups demand the demolition of an "illegal"...
News Reports
Updated:

Another protest rocks Himachal Pradesh, protesting Hindu groups demand the demolition of an “illegal” mosque in Kullu, Muslim body denies claims

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, against what they asserted was an illegally constructed mosque, a common theme underlying protests across the state in the wake of reports of unlawful construction of mosques.

OpIndia Staff
Himachal Pradesh: Another protest takes place over an illegal mosque in Kullu, protesting Hindus face action, details
Image- Live Hindustan
6

On Monday, 30th September, another controversy erupted over an allegedly illegal mosque in the Kullu region of Himachal Pradesh. The Hindu organizations staged a protest and stated that a Mosque in Kullu was illegal and that it needed to be demolished. The protesting Hindu organizations also demanded immediate demolition of the Mosque which is believed to have been constructed illegally.

As per the reports, a minor scuffle is reported to have happened between the Hindu protesters and the police. This is as the protesters of the ‘Hindu Dharam Jagaran Yatra’ marched from Hanuman temple to Akhara Mosque amid tight security.

Many others, including women, carrying saffron flags and placards demanded that the Kullu mosque be demolished. The yatra was led by performers who played indigenous instruments and women dressed traditionally.

The demand for the demolition of unlawfully built mosques began on August 30th when a fight between a Muslim barber and a Hindu merchant in the Malyana area of Shimla evolved into a communal dispute.

Hindu groups since then have demanded the demolition of mosques they claim are unlawful, while citizens in general have demanded that strangers entering the state be identified. Meanwhile, the Muslim community people has claimed that no mosque in the state of Himachal Pradesh is illegal.

Earlier on Sunday, 29th September, Kullu district authorities claimed that the mosque in Akhara Bazaar was not illegal. They stated that there was a discrepancy between the mosque’s extent in government records and the real area covered by it, according to district authorities, and that the case for its regularisation was pending with the town and country planning department.

The mosque’s overall area is 980 square meters, with a deviation of around 150 square meters discovered, they stated. It is claimed that the Jama Masjid was built in Akhara Bazaar in 1990-1991. Back then, the structure had only one floor. Later, it underwent reconstruction in 2017 and now it has four floors. Back then, the Hindu organisations had raised objections against construction work in this illegal mosque which had halted its work. According to them, the structure of this building doesn’t adhere to the map passed for this place. 

Earlier on September 11th, massive protests happened in the city demanding the removal of a part of a mosque in Shimla’s Sanjauli surrounding area. Similar protests erupted two days later in Mandi, prompting the use of water cannons to separate demonstrators.

Himachal Pradesh is currently witnessing growing resentment among the Hindu community against illegal mosques which have come across several towns in the hilly state. Residents of Kasumpti, Shimla, also sent a memorandum requesting the demolition of a mosque in the region. Residents of Sunni and other parts of the state have made similar demands.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Adani Foundation clarifies that transfer process of Mount Carmel School in Chandrapur adhered to all required protocols & approvals from CBSE and state govt

OpIndia Staff -
In their official statement, Adani Group said, " The transfer of management of Mount Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, owned by ACC Ltd was initiated as per the wishes and decisions of the Carmel Education Society to discontinue managing the school."
News Reports

3 Adani Group firms join the World Economic Forum to advance global decarbonisation initiative

OpIndia Staff -
The initiative aims to enhance cooperation between businesses in the cluster to support economic growth, job creation, and decarbonisation efforts with the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Odisha: Nabeel Abdul Mubin Shaikh arrested for duping 189 Muslims over Mecca Umrah pilgrimage

Maharashtra government grants cows the status of ‘Rajya Mata Gaumata’, cites its cultural importance

UP: Arsh and Junaid take a 5-year-old boy from his home to a nearby field and gang-rape him, bystanders Rizwan and Alfez shoot videos

How ‘proportional representation’ ruined a prosperous Lebanon and why ‘Jitni abadi, utna haq’ campaign of Rahul Gandhi can be a disaster for India

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com