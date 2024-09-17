Tuesday, September 17, 2024
UP: Jibran and his friends kidnap a minor Hindu girl in Unnao; the victim’s family claim she was held in a madrasa, flees home after death threats

The underage girl's brother mentioned that similar incidents have previously happened in the village as well where such bullies from the Muslim community have targeted other girls. He unveiled that Jibran and his aides have tried to trap girls in the village in love jihad and force them into marriage.

OpIndia Staff
A shocking incident has come to light in the Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, where a 16-year-old Hindu girl was kidnapped from a village in the Achalganj police station area. Her family members charged that a Muslim youth named Jibran, along with his associates forcibly took her away from the house. He even threatened that the entire family would be shot if they were seen in the hamlet. On the night of 12th September, the accused reached the victim’s house with a dozen of his companions. They assaulted the family, pressured them and abducted her.

Her father unveiled that the accused warned that the entire family would be murdered if they complained to the police or were spotted in the area again. Afterwards, they left the house out of fear and took shelter somewhere else. According to the teenager’s father, the culprit forced him to leave his thumb impression on a blank paper and claimed that she was twenty years old when in reality his daughter was only sixteen. He revealed that two men in police uniform accompanied the offenders. He and his wife then notified their son in Delhi who promptly returned to Unnao and lodged a police complaint.

The minor’s brother went to the Achalganj police station four days after the incident and filed a written complaint after which a case was opened. The authorities began their investigation. They registered a case under kidnapping and invoked serious sections. Four people have been taken into custody, however, concerns are being raised about the police’s response, as no concrete clue has been found till now and the girl has not been recovered. The family charged the authorities with negligence and attempts to protect the perpetrator in the matter.

They added that their daughter was kept hidden in a madrasa but they have no further information about her from there either. The underage girl’s brother mentioned that similar incidents have previously happened in the village as well where such bullies from the Muslim community have targeted other girls. He unveiled that Jibran and his aides have tried to trap girls in the village in love jihad and force them into marriage. He expressed that his sister is being pushed into the same.

His parents feel helpless and are afraid for their daughter. They appealed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to find their daughter and hand her over to them as soon as possible. “Our daughter has been forcibly abducted, we appeal to the chief minister to deliver justice,” they begged and added that numerous such instances where men of a particular community forcibly take away Hindu girls and convert them have come to light in the village earlier. There is an atmosphere of fear and anger in the village about the occurrence. The locals also accused the police of not taking the issue seriously, however, the police alleged that they are making every effort and the girl will be recovered soon.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer Bighapur Rishikant Shukla stated that a matter of a minor girl who was forcibly abducted from her home has surfaced. A case has been submitted against the accused under sections 292/24, 191, 333, 137 and 2 and four suspects have been apprehended and questioned. He claimed that measures are underway to arrest others involved in this case and they are also looking for the girl. The primary suspect has reportedly been identified as Rizwan, in other reports.

The Uttar Pradesh government has passed strict laws to prevent love jihad and forced religious conversion. It has made a provision for life imprisonment in such cases and has also doubled the amount of fine. However, such occurrences continue to spike despite the tough measures which has led to a feeling of fear and insecurity among the people.

